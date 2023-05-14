Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after he appears to show gun in new video

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was suspended from all team activities by the team Sunday after showing what appeared to be a gun in a social media live stream. The new video came a little over two months after Morant was suspended eight games by the NBA for conduct detrimental to the league after appearing to display a gun in an Instagram live video taken at a Denver-area nightclub.

The new video looked to show Morant and a friend listening to rap artist NBA YoungBoy while in a car. The camera pans toward Morant a few seconds into the video, when he appears to be holding the gun before the camera quickly turns away.

The Grizzlies announced shortly before noon Sunday that Morant has been “suspended from all team activities pending league review. We have no further comment at this time.” Memphis’s season ended last month with its elimination by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/XXLjr6QtlG — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 14, 2023

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in an email statement to The Washington Post that the league is “aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.”

In early March, a live stream on Instagram showed Morant at the Denver-area club after a Grizzlies loss, dancing and then briefly holding up a gun for the camera in video that was clipped and shared on other social media platforms.

Morant was suspended for eight games without pay for the incident and enrolled in a counseling program but was not charged with a crime after a police investigation. Conducting its own investigation, the NBA could not determine that the gun belonged to Morant or whether he brought it into the club. He told police that the gun was not his, but has acknowledges owning at least one firearm in court filings.

Gus Garcia-Roberts contributed to this report.

