Roemer and Neushul help Stanford beat USC 11-9, win second straight NCAA women's water polo title

STOCKTON, Calif. — Jewel Roemer and Ryann Neushul each scored two goals and had two assists to help No. 1 Stanford beat Southern California 11-9 Sunday night to win the Cardinal’s second consecutive NCAA women’s water polo championship, the ninth in program history.
Stanford (24-1) finished with season with eight straight wins, dating to a 17-12 loss at USC on April 8. The Cardinal, who also beat USC to win the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, California, at the end of February and 12-7 in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship game April 30, took three of four from the Trojans this season.
Tilly Kearns scored with 3:32 to play, Alejandra Aznar scored 16 seconds later and Julia Janov capped a 3-0 spurt that trimmed No. 2 USC’s deficit to 10-9 with 1:11 left but Stanford’s Ella Woodhead answered with a goal 21 seconds later to cap the scoring.
Roemer scored about three minutes into the game, Celeste Wijnbelt’s goal late in the first period made it 4-1 and the Cardinal never trailed.
Kearns scored midway through the second quarter and Paige Hauschild added two more goals to pull the Trojans even at 4-4 going into halftime but Neushul scored her second of the game and then assisted on a goal by Roemer to give Stanford the lead for good.
