Undefeated O’Connell embraces its jitters, wins WCAC softball title

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Katie Kutz still gets nervous before games. No matter the opponent, O’Connell’s ace said, she feels pregame jitters before she takes the pitching circle for the undefeated Knights. Despite having pitched her team to victory in last year’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships, Kutz again felt a flutter of anxiety on the way to George Mason University for this year’s WCAC title game against St. Mary’s Ryken despite having beaten the team twice in the regular season.

“I get nervous before every single game. Pitching is a very, very tough position,” Kutz said. “It’s like all eyes are on you every single pitch. … Before every game I always do my Bible study on the way to games; I always pray before games, and that usually helps.”

Advertisement

Seventeen strikeouts later, those nerves had dissipated. Kutz again rose to the occasion in a high-pressure setting for O’Connell, allowing just three hits in a 5-2 complete-game victory.

The win was the Knights’ 22nd WCAC title in the past 28 seasons, and it avenged a 9-6 loss to Ryken in 2019, Kutz’s freshman year.

Kutz wasted little time flaunting her dominance. The Oklahoma State commit sat down nine of Ryken’s first 10 batters, a feat the Knights are accustomed to seeing.

“She’s a shutdown pitcher,” O’Connell Coach Suzy Willemssen said. “So if we can get some runs, hopefully we’ll come up on the top end.”

With Kutz sizzling in the circle, the Knights (18-0) just had to supplement her. After reaching base on an error, sophomore Abby Bond scored on a wild pitch in the opening inning to the delight of the O’Connell bench.

Advertisement

Three more runs in the fourth inning — culminating with a sacrifice bunt by Emma Prykanowski that drew elation from Willemssen — and one more run in the fifth gave Kutz enough cushion to clinch the victory over Ryken (13-5). The Knights left the field with a large gold trophy in hand, the first part of their quest complete.

Now O’Connell wants to repeat as VISAA champion as well, and there’s pressure to maintaining its dominance.

“Embracing the butterflies, embracing the emotion, embracing the intensity, that just means your body is preparing for battle,” Willemssen said. “It’s an opportunity we cherish, to have those feelings — I’d much rather have pressure than not. … It’s an honor to be able to have that.”

The Knights will begin the state tournament Tuesday against St. Gertrude. The VISAA championship game is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. in Dinwiddie.

GiftOutline Gift Article