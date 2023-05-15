CJ Abrams and the difference between growing pains and bad baseball

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whether player development should happen at the major league level is both a matter for debate and a fact of life for the Washington Nationals. Whether that development should allow for forgetting how many outs there are in an inning should be neither. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Introducing CJ Abrams, the 22-year-old shortstop who entered this season having appeared in 90 major league games yet is so central to the Nats’ future that his image appears on a stories-high mural on the parking garage beyond center field at Nationals Park — next to that of Stephen Strasburg. (Remember him?)

Abrams can be electrifying. His contributions to Monday’s 10-3 victory over the New York Mets included a stolen base that forced an errant throw that led to a run and a solo homer into the Nationals’ bullpen that padded a lead.

But it also included a play in the top of the fourth inning that should be eliminated from possibility.

“I knew there was one out,” Abrams said, smiling.

Oh, and it should also include some accountability — from himself — regardless of age and experience level.

“It cannot happen,” was Manager Dave Martinez’s more reasonable assessment.

This is not to be a baseball cop or a baseball scold. But at some point — and the Nationals hope this is sooner rather than later — this club is going to play games that mean something in the standings, that affect pennant races and postseason positioning. The habits formed now matter for what becomes second nature when the lights are brighter and the stakes higher.

Here’s what happened Monday, when a generally genteel crowd of 15,220 gathered for the series finale. With one out, a runner on first and the Nats up 3-1 in the top of the fourth, Mets right fielder Starling Marte hit a grounder to second that Luis García fielded cleanly. García turned his body and made the feed to Abrams to get the force at second — and Abrams jogged across the bag, recording the out but apparently headed to the dugout.

Now, Marte’s a decent runner, and maybe Abrams couldn’t have doubled him up even if he had made the throw. That’s not the point. The point is Abrams has to know the situation. Any baseball person will tell you: Physical errors are going to happen. Mental errors cannot.

“It’s tough,” said veteran lefty Patrick Corbin, who was put in the position to have to fire extra bullets to get out of the inning. “Just those mental mistakes, you try to minimize those. I mean, sometimes it happens. I’m sure he came in, I’m sure somebody said something to him just about it.”

Corbin was diplomatic, but he indirectly raises an interesting point: As this Nationals clubhouse evolves into one that isn’t satisfied with playing .500 baseball for more than a month — which is essentially what this group has done, following a 1-6 start with a 17-17 stretch — who will set the standard? There’s no one who even closely resembles a Ryan Zimmerman, a Jayson Werth, a Max Scherzer in standing or stature.

Right now, it falls to Martinez. His reaction, in the moment: “I’m not happy.”

As Abrams went back to his position, the Mets’ inning still alive, Martinez stewed. Bench Abrams, who can be such a force, to set an example?

“Ultimately, I could probably say, ‘Hey, we’ll sit him tomorrow,’” Martinez said. “But he’s young, and this is part of the process with these guys. You think about [benching him], but, hey, he was still in the game, and we need him to catch the baseball for Corbin. … I talked to him right after it happened.”

What was that conversation like, CJ?

“He didn’t say nothing,” Abrams said. “He just looked at me and smiled. I mean, it happens. I got to remember the outs.”

Martinez’s memory of the conversation is slightly different.

“I said, ‘Hey, you got to pay attention to what’s going on every pitch,’” Martinez said. “I reminded him, like when I was playing, we all — after every out — we just held up a finger. It’s a reminder to you, really, not just to your teammates.

“I said you got to do that. That’s a big moment. To turn two right there, you got to think about Patrick Corbin, the pitch count. But you got to stay focused in the game.”

Martinez is relentlessly positive, and maybe that helped in 2019, when 19-31 was the bumpy road that led to the most beautiful place. It also dictated how he handled this situation Monday, with a light touch rather than a tongue lashing. For a day, it worked. Corbin retired the next hitter, and Abrams’s stolen base and first run scored came in the bottom half of the inning in which he lost track of the outs. His second homer of the series came two innings after that.

“I think if I was to not talk to him about it, or talk to him in a different tone, it might affect him,” Martinez said. “But I tried to explain to him what happened, what needs to transpire the next time it does happen and how we can avoid it happening again. I think he appreciates that more than me saying: ‘Hey, you’re going to sit. Go take a shower.’ ”

It has been stated and restated that this is a year of growth for the Nationals, and after more than a month of .500 baseball against quality competition, there are plenty of positives to pick through. Monday raises an interesting issue: What are acceptable growing pains? And what’s just bad baseball? What Abrams did Monday is bad baseball in Little League, in college, in the minors. In the majors, it just can’t happen. When it does, might as well own it.

Abrams took a different tack.

“I didn’t really think about it much at all,” he said. “Just go up there and do my thing. Davey was talking about just kind of remind myself how many outs there are by putting it up [with his fingers] or whatever, but we’ll be all right.”

Whether the Nats won or lost Monday isn’t going to matter for the big-picture development of this franchise. What does matter, and greatly, is Abrams — how he plays today, how he plays tomorrow, how he plays in September and in 2024 and beyond.

So much of this rebuild of the Nationals hinges on him. Maybe that’s hyperbolic, but if so, only slightly. Put it this way: If the Nats are right about him, they don’t have to worry about a premium defensive position for six years and they can place their draft, development, trade and free agency efforts elsewhere. If they’re wrong? Ooof. Reset all that, because their grocery list would have to include a shortstop. How nice it would be to cross that item off and say, “No, we already picked up one of those in the Juan Soto trade.”

This is a vote that Abrams is the solution. But whether that’s the case, he has to be one of the players setting the standard, not having to be reminded of it.

“He knows I can only tolerate so much,” Martinez said. “They all do. If it continues to happen, then it becomes a problem.”

It wasn’t a problem — not a big one — Monday. Keep an eye on it all going forward. CJ Abrams is a central character in what the Nats believe will be a winning core in future seasons. How he grows from experiences such as Monday’s will be a major aspect of whether their belief will be realized.

