Angels employee imprisoned for Tyler Skaggs’s death files an appeal

Eric Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels communications director convicted of giving pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that caused his death in 2019, argued in an appeal filed Monday that prosecutors misstated evidence and failed to prove the charges that sent him to prison for 22 years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kay’s attorneys claimed that in securing his conviction last fall for drug conspiracy and distributing a controlled substance resulting in death, the government never proved Kay actually gave Skaggs the pill prosecutors said killed him.

In the brief Monday, the lawyers argued that prosecutors misled the jury by claiming that Kay was Skaggs’s only source for drugs, that no evidence had been deleted from Skaggs’s phone following his death, and even that indentations on a hotel room couch were evidence Kay was there — and did nothing — while Skaggs died. Those claims and others were debunked through court testimony and evidence, Kay’s attorneys argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

“Tyler Skaggs’s death was tragic,” wrote Kay’s attorneys, led by Texas attorney Brett Ordiway. “There’s plenty of blame to go around: cartels that flood American streets with camouflaged fentanyl; physicians who recklessly prescribe powerfully addictive narcotics; Skaggs himself, a grown man who chose to crush and snort illegally obtained pills; and yes, Eric Kay, who helped nourish Skaggs’s addiction. But the Government did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Kay gave Skaggs the drugs that caused his death.”

Kay was convicted by a jury within three hours following a trial made sensational by the testimony of several of Skaggs’s former teammates, including one-time star pitcher Matt Harvey, who stated Kay had previously supplied them with oxycodone — though there was no evidence he did so for profit. Court testimony showed that Kay, himself a drug addict, initially lied to police about whether he was aware Skaggs also used drugs. After initially stating he felt the mandatory 20-year minimum sentence for the charges was “excessive,” District Judge Terry Means added on two years because of unremorseful comments Kay made in recorded phone conversations from jail.

Skaggs’s family has sued the Angels, claiming the team allowed Kay “unrestricted access” to players despite knowledge of his drug abuse. Rusty Hardin, an attorney for Skaggs’s family, said Monday in response to Kay’s appeal: “The jury got it, Eric Kay and the Angels continue not to.”

The Angels declined to comment on Kay’s appeal. The team has denied the allegations in the lawsuit filed by Skaggs’s family.

In the appeal brief, Kay’s attorneys argued the government relied on thin, circumstantial evidence to show he bought the deadly pill in California and then gave it to Skaggs after the team arrived in Dallas on a road trip on July 1, 2019.

Kay’s attorneys argued cell phone data used by the government as evidence he met with a suspected drug dealer in fact only showed they were within a few miles of each other. Skaggs texted Kay his room number the night of his death, which prosecutors seized on as evidence Kay brought him the pill.

But Kay’s attorneys argued the version of events he shared with a coworker was just as likely: that Kay “arrived emptyhanded and Skaggs offered him a crushed-up line,” which Kay then declined to snort. Kay did not testify in his own defense at trial.

A prosecutor also told the jury Skaggs’s only source for drugs was Kay and there was no evidence messages were deleted from Skaggs’s phone after he died, despite testimony contradicting both claims, Kay’s lawyers argued. As for the “depression” on a couch in Skaggs’s room that a prosecutor suggested was evidence Kay sat there, Kay’s attorneys argued a police officer testified he had not seen “any wrinkles in the cushions or anything indicating that anyone had sat there.”

Following the verdict, one of Kay’s trial attorneys was disbarred in a separate matter. Kay has claimed that when prosecutors initially offered him a plea deal that could have gotten him released in five years, his other trial attorney “belittled him for considering it and threatened to withdraw from the case” if he accepted, according to the appeal brief. Kay, 48, is serving his sentence at FCI Englewood, a federal prison in Colorado, with a release date in 2041.

