US overcomes Germany, Canada prevails against Slovakia in shootout at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — The United States had to fight hard to overcome Germany 3-2 for a third victory in three games at the ice hockey world championship on Monday. Canada had to dig even deeper to prevail against Slovakia 2-1 in a shootout. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Matt Coronatto, Sean Farrell and Ronnie Attard each scored for the Americans and T.J. Tynan had two assists at Nokia Arena. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.

Coronatto scored the winner on a power play with 5:10 to go to complete the rally in the final period after Farrell tied the score at 2-2 in the same frame.

After the Germans limited the U.S. to four shots in the opening period, Attard broke the scoreless deadlock at 5:39 into the middle period.

Germany came back with Samuel Soramies’ equalizer from a short-handed goal followed by Justin Schutz giving them the lead with 5 seconds to go on a breakaway.

In Group A in Riga, Jack Quinn scored the winner for Canada in the eighth round of the shootout with a shot high into the roof of the net.

Earlier, Jake Neighbours put the Canadians 1-0 ahead, shooting in between the pads of goaltender Samuel Hlavaj. Peter Cehlarik tapped in the equalizer from close range in the opening period, and the game remained scoreless until overtime.

Canada outshot Slovakia 44-24.

Finland faced Sweden in Group A later Monday, and the Czechs played Latvia in Group B.

