Joey Meneses leads launch party as Nationals split series with Mets

Three times Monday, Joey Meneses punched a double at Nationals Park and coasted into second before saluting his teammates in the dugout. Each hit laid the groundwork of a 10-3 win over the New York Mets, a result that sealed a series split and kept the Washington Nationals pointing in the right direction. The doubles also charged an offensive effort that covered for a small batch of mistakes.

Along with Meneses, Lane Thomas smacked three hits, Luis García poked two, then CJ Abrams launched a solo homer to the second deck in right. Patrick Corbin scattered eight hits and two runs in six solid innings. But with Meneses’s doubles in the first and third — putting aside the eighth-inning double that came on a sinker — there was hope he might reverse an early-season trend, one keeping the Nationals without any real thump in the middle of their order. And that was no small thing.

It’s hard to pinpoint the biggest difference for Meneses — the reason he’s hitting for so much less power than he did last summer — because the samples from both seasons are limited. Meneses has two homers through 40 games compared with the 13 he mashed in only 56 as a 30-year-old rookie. But through 6½ weeks, he has had a much harder time elevating breaking and off-speed pitches, meaning he has had a much harder time doing damage that would show up in his slugging percentage (.394 after Monday’s victory; .563 in 2022).

Look at his average launch angle against fastballs, breaking pitches and off-speed pitches from this year and last:

Against fastballs: 7 degrees in 2022; 7 in 2023

Against breaking pitches: 16 degrees in 2022; 8 in 2023

Against off-speed pitches (mostly change-ups): 6 degrees in 2022; minus-3 in 2023

As defined by MLB’s online glossary, a groundball is anything less than 10 degrees, a line drive is between 10 and 25, and a flyball is between 25 and 50. A popup, the worst kind of elevated contact, is anything above 50.

Meneses has consistently hit the ball hard all season. But he has struggled to hit the ball hard and get it in the air, particularly when connecting with non-fastballs.

After Meneses broke out, pitchers seemed to collectively agree on one thing: No more heaters. Entering the series finale against the Mets, 40.4 percent of the total pitches to him had been fastballs, tied for the 10th lowest rate in the majors. García, who had two opposite-field singles Monday, had seen even fewer fastballs at 34.7 percent (second lowest). Starting pitcher David Peterson and the Mets approached them accordingly, as three of their four combined hits were on breaking or off-speed pitches.

In the first, after Thomas led off with a double, Meneses drove him in by lining a low change-up into the left field corner. Launch angle? Nineteen degrees.

In the third, after Thomas and García slapped back-to-back singles, Meneses brought in Thomas again, this time by pulling a middle-middle slider down the line. Launch angle? Sixteen degrees.

And García’s two hits came on a curve and four-seam fastball.

The Nationals scored in seven of the eight innings they batted in, brushing their mental slips aside. Abrams, their 22-year-old shortstop, forgot how many outs there were in the fourth and didn’t even try to turn what could have been an inning-ending double play. García was picked off and caught in a run down between first and second. Dominic Smith ran into an out between first and second after hitting an RBI single. Then in the seventh, Stone Garrett charged in for a sinking liner that hit off his glove and fell for a double. (Garrett’s reps will now be split with Corey Dickerson, who returned from the injured list Monday, leading to Jake Alu’s demotion back to Class AAA Rochester).

But the offense did more than enough, starting with Meneses and ending with a steady stream of insurance runs. In the sixth, Meneses dug in against right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter, who tried him with an 0-1 sinker. Meneses swung and dribbled it down the third base line, an RBI single that scored Thomas again and traveled all of one foot.

The launch angle on the hit? Minus-77 degrees — or straight into the dirt in front of home plate. Once in a while that works, too.

