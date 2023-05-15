Ex-Colts QB Matt Ryan to join CBS Sports, says he’s not retired

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longtime NFL quarterback Matt Ryan, who was released in March by the Indianapolis Colts, is joining CBS Sports as a studio and game analyst, the network announced Monday. Ryan said on social media that he was “excited” about the new chapter in his career, but he added that the development should not be taken to mean he was officially retiring from the NFL.

In a statement shared Monday by his new employer, Ryan said it was “truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports.”

“I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career,” Ryan said, “and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season.



P.S. - this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

The 37-year-old former Boston College star played one season with the Colts after coming over from the Atlanta Falcons in a March 2022 trade. Over 14 seasons for Atlanta, which made him the third pick in the 2008 draft, Ryan set franchise passing records while earning offensive rookie of the year honors, four Pro Bowl selections and the NFL MVP award for his work in the 2016 season. That season was nearly capped by the first Super Bowl triumph in Falcons history, but instead Ryan and his teammates suffered one of the most painful losses in league annals after coughing up a 28-3, second-half lead to the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Ryan’s passing efficiency dropped in 2021, his final season in Atlanta, and that trend continued with the Colts. He posted career-low numbers last year in touchdown percentage (3.0), QBR (42.9) and sack percentage (7.6), and he started just 12 games after being benched twice as Indianapolis finished with a 4-12-1 record.

The reward for the Colts’ poor season was the fourth pick in April’s draft, which they used to select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. By then, Ryan was long gone from the team in a move that saved it salary cap space, but a key contract stipulation remains. According to NFL Network, when Indianapolis traded for Ryan, his agent was able to secure a new provision that guaranteed the quarterback $12 million in 2023 salary.

As long as Ryan stays formally active as a player — even if his role with CBS Sports signals that he does not expect to sign anywhere this season — and he does not shun possible efforts by NFL teams to give him a shot, the Colts are likely on the hook for that payment.

Advertisement

Assuming his playing days are effectively over, that leaves three members of Ryan’s draft class — New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown (picked 26th), Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell (50th) and New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater (153rd) — who are expected to be on NFL rosters this season. Quarterback Joe Flacco, drafted 18th by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 and most recently with the Jets, is a free agent who could plausibly sign with a team, as could fellow quarterback Josh Johnson (160th) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (49th).

CBS Sports said Monday that Ryan will be in the booth for select games this season, and he will also provide analysis for several NFL-oriented programs as well as for its CBS Sports HQ platform.

“As one of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we’re thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts,” CBS Sports executive vice president Harold Bryant said in a statement. “He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage.”

GiftOutline Gift Article