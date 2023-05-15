Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — The identity of last year’s top overall pick wasn’t known until just minutes before Paolo Banchero stepped onto the Barclays Center stage in Brooklyn. This time around, the uncertainty will end as soon as the draft order is set during the annual lottery drawing on Tuesday in Chicago. Victor Wembanyama, the most coveted prospect since LeBron James, will be going first, and he isn’t afraid to say it.

“Ten days before knowing my future team,” the 7-foot-4 French phenom wrote on Twitter last week. “It’s really a crazy thing.”

Wembanyama ended the debates before they began with his spectacular showing in two exhibition games outside Las Vegas in October, and he has only strengthened his position by averaging 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game while leading the Metropolitans 92 to one of the best records in France’s top professional league. Calling the 19-year-old center a “Unicorn” doesn’t quite do him justice, which could help explain why Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dubbed him an “Alien.”

Wembanyama can nearly dunk without jumping, but he prefers to play on the perimeter, where he handles the ball like a guard and sometimes launches one-legged three-pointers. Defensively, he protects the rim with an 8-foot wingspan and is comfortable stepping out to defend in space.

With that in mind, here’s a look at his 14 suitors, organized into tiers to determine which team most needs a lottery miracle. Let’s call this the Victor Wembanyama Misery Index.

Oklahoma City Thunder (1.7 percent odds to land the No. 1 pick) When Chet Holmgren, the 2022 No. 2 pick, suffered a season-ending foot injury last summer, the young Thunder seemed like they would be one of the NBA's worst teams. Instead, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's all-star breakout powered an unexpected 40-win season that ended in the West's play-in tournament. Advertisement Recent lottery picks Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams flashed potential, and Thunder President Sam Presti has accumulated a mountain of future first-round picks. Though Oklahoma City hasn't made a playoff run since losing Kevin Durant in 2016, it has cracked open what should be an entertaining five-year window.

Toronto Raptors (1.0 percent) While Toronto just completed a disappointing 41-win campaign that led to coach Nick Nurse's departure, things could be a lot worse. The Raptors drafted a potential franchise player in Scottie Barnes two years ago, have a veteran all-star leader in Pascal Siakam and are guided by a well-respected front office with plenty of draft assets and tradable veterans at its disposal. Those factors, plus fond memories of the 2019 title run, should be enough to sustain Toronto through this transition.

Orlando Magic (9 percent) Advertisement Orlando has finished with a losing record in 11 of the past 12 seasons, but it landed Banchero, the 2023 Rookie of the Year, last June and showed a 12-win improvement in 2022-23. Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. form a solid young nucleus, and the Magic will have two picks in this year's lottery as long as the Chicago Bulls don't jump into the top four. This rebuilding effort is on the upswing with or without Wembanyama.

Chicago Bulls (1.8 percent) Advertisement Second-guessers have had a field day with the Bulls, who went all in on veterans Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball to claim exactly one playoff win in the last two years. Things will get worse before they get better, though, because this core lacks the talent and upside to win big. Unfortunately, the inevitable pivot could take years to unfold because Bulls ownership has repeatedly proved itself to be slow to acknowledge reality. Wembanyama would change everything, and it's worth noting that Chicago's two most successful runs over the past 40 years were driven by Michael Jordan (No. 3 pick in 1984) and Derrick Rose (No. 1 pick in 2008).

New Orleans Pelicans (0.5 percent) Before there was Wembanyama, there were Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson — two well-rounded big men who went first in the draft and appeared ready to translate NCAA stardom to NBA superstardom. Alas, Davis forced his way out of New Orleans and Williamson just endured his fourth straight injury-plagued season. Advertisement The Pelicans have stayed afloat with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, but they're on a road to nowhere unless Williamson finds a way to stay off the shelf. While the odds are long, the lithe Wembanyama and the burly Williamson would make for ideal frontcourt partners, at least on paper. The Miami Heat's MVP may be its coach, Erik Spoelstra

Indiana Pacers (6.8 percent) Trading Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton in 2022 was an encouraging first step for a Pacers franchise that had struggled for years to craft an identity. The 23-year-old point guard earned his first all-star selection this season, and he boasts the game, intangibles and personality to be Indiana's long-term centerpiece. The only problem: Indiana doesn't have much else going on, even if Bennedict Mathurin displayed good scoring instincts as a rookie. The Pacers went 7-19 when Haliburton was off the court, and any optimism about his future must be tempered by the fact that he needs a top-tier frontcourt partner to fully realize his potential.

Dallas Mavericks (3.0 percent) Advertisement How the mighty have fallen: Dallas landed Luka Doncic in the 2018 draft and made the 2022 Western Conference finals, only to get fined last month for shamelessly tanking down the stretch in hopes of keeping its top-10 protected pick. The Mavericks' desperate gamble on Kyrie Irving backfired, and their recent trades and free agency moves inspire little hope. Before long, vultures will be swarming around Doncic as a superstar who would benefit from a change in scenery. Despite all that, it's hard to imagine the Basketball Gods rewarding Dallas for losing nine of its last 11 games with a lottery lightning strike.

Washington Wizards (6.7 percent) Some of the NBA's most hopeless teams are bad enough to miss the playoffs but not terrible enough to get a guaranteed shot at a top-five pick. That's been Washington's lot in life for most of the past five years, and the never-ending aimlessness recently cost general manager Tommy Sheppard his job. Advertisement The Wizards have yet to truly recover from the depressing end to the John Wall era, and Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma simply aren't good enough to keep up with the Joneses even if they all decide to stay in town. If anyone can deliver Washington's first 50-win season since 1978-79 and shake an entire organization out of a deep malaise, it's Wembanyama. In hiring a general manager, the Wizards should think smaller

Portland Trail Blazers (10.5 percent) Damian Lillard has been responsible for some iconic playoff moments over the past decade, but those good old days are long gone. The Blazers have gotten a new owner, general manager, coach and supporting cast since they last won a playoff series in 2019, leaving the 32-year-old Lillard to drown in trade rumors. With no other recourse, Portland has tanked hard down the stretch of the past two seasons in hopes of drafting a franchise-changing talent. Advertisement Brandon Roy, a three-time all-star whose Blazers career was cut short by injury, will represent the organization at the draft lottery. His mission: land the perfect antidote to the pain wrought by draft busts Sam Bowie and Greg Oden.

Houston Rockets (14 percent) Owner Tilman Fertitta has watched Houston crumble since James Harden's departure, winning just 59 games combined over the past three seasons. The Rockets' unproven front office has struggled to identify talent and build a healthy culture, leading to the recent dismissal of coach Stephen Silas. Desperate to land a leader with credentials, Houston took a chance on Ime Udoka, the disgraced former Boston Celtics coach who lost his job following an investigation into his inappropriate relationship with a team employee. Although this doesn't exactly sound like the ideal incubator for Wembanyama, he would follow in the footsteps of Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming, two foreign-born centers who enjoyed Hall of Fame careers after going No. 1 overall to the Rockets.

San Antonio Spurs (14 percent) Believe it or not, the Spurs' current four-year playoff drought is the longest in franchise history. Even more incredibly, San Antonio had never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons until trading Kawhi Leonard precipitated its ongoing collapse. This is a full-blown crisis for Gregg Popovich and company, who have traded off veterans to play for the future without landing the same premium draft assets as Oklahoma City and Utah. When San Antonio won 20 games in 1996-97, it landed Tim Duncan with the No. 1 pick and enjoyed 22 straight postseason trips, highlighted by five championships. Boy, do the Spurs need history to repeat. LeBron James, Lakers dethrone Warriors in quiet, methodical fashion

Detroit Pistons (14 percent) The Pistons punched their No. 1 ticket in 2021, but top prize Cade Cunningham has appeared in just 76 combined games over his first two seasons due to injury. Signs of hope were few and far between as Detroit won just 17 games in 2022-23, the second-lowest total in franchise history. Feeling a degree of urgency due to the dreadful campaign and a 15-year run without winning a playoff series, Detroit moved on from Coach Dwane Casey. GM Troy Weaver has remained active even if his moves have yet to pay dividends, and he's been forced to take fliers on Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman in hopes of adding difference-makers. Yet a dramatic turnaround is possible: Pair a healthy Cunningham with Wembanyama, and the Pistons just might be able to leap into the 2024 playoffs.

Charlotte Hornets (12.5 percent) Since their 2004 reincarnation, the Hornets have never had a true franchise player. Kemba Walker earned three all-star selections in Charlotte, but he never won a playoff series. LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points and 8.4 assists per game last season, but his flashy style hasn't translated to consistent winning. Meanwhile, Owner Michael Jordan has reportedly considered selling the team, which hasn't reached the playoffs since 2016 and has consistently ranked near the bottom in home attendance. The GOAT has suffered enough to deserve his first chance at the No. 1 pick.