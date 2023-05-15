NFL to exclusively live-stream a playoff game in deal with Peacock

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time, the NFL will place a playoff game behind a streaming platform’s paywall. The league announced Monday that Peacock, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, will exclusively live-stream one of this season’s first-round contests. The only other ways to view the prime-time game will be in the local markets of the two competing teams, on their respective NBC affiliates, and on mobile devices via the league’s cost-tiered NFL Plus app.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal with Peacock is for one year and pays the NFL approximately $110 million.

The exclusive-to-Peacock game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13. It follows a 4:30 p.m. contest, available on Peacock but also broadcast nationally by NBC, that marks the start of the NFL playoffs. NBC will also air a playoff game in prime time the following day, with CBS and Fox each televising an earlier game that day. ESPN will air a Monday night game that completes the first round.

“We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live-streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season,” Hans Schroeder, the chief operating officer of NFL Media, said in a statement. “Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy.”

Peacock is also set to exclusively live-stream a regular season game that pits the visiting Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 23. As with the playoff arrangement, the matchup of star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Justin Herbert will air in prime time, following a Week 16 game that afternoon between the host Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals that will air on both Peacock and NBC. The NFL’s announcement noted that Peacock subscribers can also watch all of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” regular season telecasts with “expanded postgame coverage.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live-streamed NFL Playoff game,” NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. “With America’s No. 1 primetime show for a record 12 consecutive years, the terrific regular season ‘SNF’ schedule revealed last week, and today’s announcement, we can’t wait for the 2023 season to kick off.”

The NFL’s history of live-streaming games goes back to 2008, when it partnered with NBC Sports to make “Sunday Night Football” available online. The league first put a game exclusively online, apart from local-market telecasts, in 2015 with a Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars game in London that Yahoo streamed free of charge.

A swath of lucrative new deals the NFL reached in 2021 with several major media entities included, for the first time, games being streamed exclusively last season on subscription-based platforms. With the exception of local markets, Amazon began airing “Thursday Night Football” games solely on Prime Video (Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, owns The Washington Post), and an October 2022 Jaguars-Denver Broncos game in London could only be found on ESPN Plus.

“As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says ‘must-have’ programming more than live NFL games,” the platform’s president, Kelly Campbell, said Monday in a statement.

