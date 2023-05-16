76ers fire Doc Rivers after another playoff flameout

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season desperate for a playoff breakthrough, only to suffer the latest painful defeat of Joel Embiid’s career. For that, the 76ers fired Coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday. Rivers, who guided the Boston Celtics to the 2008 championship, was tasked with leading a deep playoff run when he was hired in 2020. Brett Brown, his predecessor, had overseen a lengthy rebuilding effort dubbed “The Process,” but the 76ers had just been swept out of the first round in the Bubble.

During his three years, the 61-year-old Rivers compiled a 154-82 (.653) record in Philadelphia and oversaw Embiid’s 2023 MVP campaign, but the veteran coach was unable to deliver the 76ers to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001. Instead, the 76ers lost in the second round in each of his three seasons, often in heartbreaking fashion.

In 2021, Philadelphia lost a Game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks, with Ben Simmons famously refusing to attempt an open dunk. Last year, Embiid suffered an orbital bone fracture that limited his effectiveness in a series loss to the Miami Heat. This year, the 76ers built a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics, only to lose in seven games as Embiid and all-star guard James Harden both struggled in a Game 7 loss.

“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely,” 76ers President Daryl Morey said in a statement. “We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”

Rivers, who was named as one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history as part of league’s 75th anniversary celebrations, has coached for 24 straight seasons, posting a 1,097-763 (.590) record during stops with the Orlando Magic, Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and 76ers. Rivers ranks ninth all-time in wins and is second to Gregg Popovich among active coaches.

Rivers joins a growing list of high-profile coaches who are available for hire, including Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams. In addition to the 76ers, the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns have coaching vacancies.

