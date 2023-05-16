Chase Buford leaves Sydney Kings after back-to-back Australian NBL titles

The club released a statement Tuesday saying it won’t be taking up its option for Buford to return for a third season because the 34-year-old American couldn’t commit exclusively to the job. The Kings have supported Buford’s pursuit of a role in the NBA.

“We wish nothing but the best for Chase. This is a difficult decision but one that is made from respect, to Chase and his ambitions, but also the best interests of the Sydney Kings,” Kings chairman Paul Smith said. “Chase has played a monumental role in the success of the club over the past two seasons.”