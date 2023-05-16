WNBA fines Aces, takes first-round pick and suspends Becky Hammon

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Las Vegas Aces have lost their 2025 first-round pick and the WNBA suspended Coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay due to violations involving former player Dearica Hamby, the WNBA announced Tuesday. The organization broke league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and Hammon was found in violation of league and team respect in the workplace policies.

The Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win their first championship last season and Hammon was named coach of the year.

“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly.

“We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”

Hamby, now with the Sparks, brought the issues to light with an Instagram post after being traded in January: “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”

The league said the team violation included “promises of impermissible benefits in connection with negotiations for an extension” of Hamby’s contract. Hammon’s violation was “related to comments made by Hammon to Hamby in connection with Hamby’s recent pregnancy.” She’ll miss the first two games of the 2023 season that begins Friday. Las Vegas faces the Storm in Seattle on Saturday and the Sparks in Los Angeles on May 25.

The WNBA players union wasn’t satisfied with the punishments.

“Today’s decision regarding penalties, however, misses the mark,” the WNBPA said in a statement. “Where in this decision does this team or any other team across the league learn the lesson that respect in the workplace is the highest standard and a player’s dignity cannot be manipulated?

“Incidents of misconduct by a team or team staff cannot always be compared, but recent penalties imposed by the league, and an honest view of the facts, demonstrate that this penalty is far from appropriate. While taking away a future draft pick is significant and has never been done in the league’s history, it penalizes a future player by removing an opportunity to compete for a job.”

Hamby wrote in her post that she was accused of signing her extension while knowingly pregnant and had her commitment to the team questioned. The league said the investigation included interviews with 33 people and a review of texts, emails and other documents. The Aces had their 2025 first-round pick taken away as they don’t have a 2024 first-rounder due to a prior trade.

Hamby also wrote in the social media post that, “I was promised things to entice me to sign my contract extension that were not followed through on.”

The WNBA also acknowledged that “several individuals” expressed concerns with the team’s conduct during free agency. The defending champions added Candace Parker, a two-time MVP, and two-time champion Alysha Clark to a roster that already includes reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, all-stars Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, and four-time all-star Chelsea Gray.

Parker signed a one-year deal for $100,000, according to salary cap website Spotrac, well below what a veteran free agent with her status and service could make. Clark reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $110,000 per year, which is also less than she could have made within the guidelines of the collective bargaining agreement.

The CBA bans promises outside of signed contracts to keep teams within salary cap limits. That type of violation allows for the commissioner to assess a team fine of up to $1 million, forfeiture of draft picks, fines up to $2,000 for a player and voiding the contract.

