He has three jobs, an outdated phone and a perfect lacrosse team to lead

As the Broadneck boys’ lacrosse players mill around before practice, Jake Chambers sprints to the corner of the turf. No one had set up the goals yet, so the Bruins’ senior captain grabs the sides of a cage and drags the net to its spot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He repeats the task on the other side of the field, then dashes back to laugh and bob his head to music with his teammates.

Despite not having a gaudy stat line, Chambers, a defensive midfielder, is the leader for Broadneck (17-0), which beat South River on Monday to advance to Wednesday’s Class 4A state quarterfinals, where it will host North County. He’s vocal, often quarterbacking his team’s defense as he calls out adjustments from the field. Chambers, who also reached the 3A/4A wrestling finals this past winter, is a particularly physical player defensively.

He’s playing a crucial role as Broadneck continues looking to avenge its loss in last year’s 4A championship game. But his diligence as a worker goes beyond simple tasks at the start of practice.

Seniors at Broadneck can opt to spend only two periods in school every day, and Chambers often uses his free hours to work one of his three jobs. He may be cutting lawns with his friend; helping dad build kitchens and bathrooms with the family construction company, Chambers Home Improvement; or assisting with child care at Rolly Pollies of Severna Park on weekends.

“Honestly, I don’t want say I’m a loner, because I love being out here with the guys, but outside of practice and outside of school, I’m by myself,” Chambers said. “I don’t really do anything on weekends; I work on weekends. I stay home, play with my dog, play outside.”

Chambers, who will continue playing lacrosse at the Coast Guard Academy, is a bit old school. He still uses the boxlike LG phone he received in sixth grade, and he’s not glued to it like some teens and their devices.

Instead, Chambers wakes up at 4:45 a.m. and heads to the gym with his brother before his triple-header of school, work and practice. He arrives at practice wearing pants covered in paint, as he often has been helping his dad paint a kitchen.

“He’s the definition of an old-school grinder,” Coach Jeff McGuire said. “He would go run eight miles if you told him.”

There have been several instances this season when McGuire notices a younger player make a mistake, and he’ll turn around and see Chambers with his arm around the player explaining what went wrong.

Chambers is the first Broadneck player to don No. 9 since Gerry Case, a former All-Met who died of a blood infection during his freshman year at Loyola (Baltimore) in 1997. Case’s brother, Joe, told McGuire before the season he wanted to bring his number back, as long as it went to someone he felt embodied Gerry’s characteristics. Chambers was the pick.

“To kick it off with Jake Chambers, that’s what you want to do,” McGuire said. “[Chambers] emulates everything we want our program to represent.”

McGuire blows his whistle and yells to his players to rotate between different shooting and passing drills. Chambers sings along to the upbeat music and is the first player at his next station, at which he jumps in the air upon arriving.

“He’s like a teddy bear,” said senior midfielder Ryan Salazar, who has been friends with Chambers since elementary school. “Everyone needs that kind of person in their life. Not everyone out here is the most vocal, and he’s the kind of guy who’s going to be the vocal guy for you.”

Senior goalie Colin Gray looks through his face mask, which, like all the Bruins’, has the word “edge” displayed on the bottom strap. The team has a handful of acronym mottos, but none more meaningful to them than “Every Day, Give Everything.”

“He’s our embodiment of the ‘EDGE,’ ” Gray said. “We all use it every day, but he’s just the human representation of it. He gives his all constantly — even if you don’t need to give your all, he’s always trying his hardest.”

