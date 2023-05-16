The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about the Commanders sale? Ask The Post.

May 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
The end might not be here. But it’s coming. And oh, how that will bring change.

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced Friday that they had agreed to sell the NFL franchise to a group led by D.C. area native Josh Harris, a more than $6 billion deal that has almost all Commanders fans some form of ecstatic.

To break down the process — and maybe even talk a little roster construction (quarterback, anyone?) — I’ll be joined by Nicki Jhabvala, one of our Commanders beat writers who has joined Mark Maske as a leading force on reporting on this transaction. We’ll start posting answers at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but please get your questions in early through the link below. We look forward to it!

