Folarin Balogun, a high-scoring multinational star, chooses USMNT over England

Folarin Balogun, a high-scoring, Brooklyn-born forward playing in the French league, has chosen to play for the U.S. men’s national soccer team after beginning his international career with England. FIFA on Tuesday said it has approved Balogun’s request for a one-time switch, clearing the way for the 21-year-old to report to U.S. camp in Los Angeles starting June 5 and debut at the Concacaf Nations League finals June 15-18 in Las Vegas. He will boost a program seeking a consistent scorer in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“My decision to represent the United States came together with my family,” Balogun said in a statement. “In the end it became a no-brainer, but for sure, it’s just something I wanted to do and it feels like I’m at home here. To represent the United States means a lot, more than people would know. I’m very proud and honored to have this opportunity, and I want to give everything I have to make our team successful.”

Balogun was eligible to play for the United States, England (where he has lived most of his life) and Nigeria (his parents’ homeland). Since 2018, he has played for English youth national teams. In September, he scored for the under-21 squad against Germany.

He did, however, accept a U.S. call-up to a U-18 training camp in 2018. And this March, he fueled speculation of switching by meeting U.S. players and coaches at training camp in Orlando.

Late last week, on Balogun’s behalf, the U.S. Soccer Federation filed the request with FIFA. The global governing body allows players to change national eligibility before playing in a competitive game at the senior level.

“We are delighted that Folarin has chosen to represent the United States,” U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson said in a statement. “Not only is he an extremely talented player, he’s also a good man who is going to add value to our national team both on and off the field at a time when the team is continuing to improve. It’s clear that he values his U.S. roots and we can’t wait for him to come in and be a part of the team.”

On his social media pages, accompanying a video celebrating his U.S. commitment, Balogun wrote, “Let’s make history!”

Balogun said in a recent interview with the USSF that he spoke to Hudson “numerous times” in recent months.

“He was just obviously telling me about the plan and how much he wants me to join the team,” Balogun said. “Of course, I just told him that I was keen and I understood the project. It was just a matter of when.”

He isn’t the first player to choose the United States over England. Yunus Musah, a 20-year-old midfielder, represented English youth squads for years before switching in 2020. He was also eligible to play for Italy and Ghana. Musah started against England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Like Musah, Balogun came through the Arsenal youth system, playing for the under-18 and U-23 squads. In August 2021, he made two Premier League appearances before being loaned to second-flight Middlesbrough, where he scored three goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

This season, Arsenal loaned him to Reims in French Ligue 1. His 19 regular season goals rank tied for fifth, seven behind Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé and five ahead of PSG superstar Lionel Messi. Balogun has also scored once in domestic cup competition.

He will join a U.S. program that has lacked a pure scorer for many years. At the World Cup, coach Gregg Berhalter started three different strikers in four matches: Josh Sargent, Haji Wright and Jesús Ferreira. Only Wright, as a sub in the round of 16 against Netherlands, scored.

In five games this year, Hudson has used Ferreira, Brandon Vazquez, Ricardo Pepi and Daryl Dike. Pepi scored three goals in a two-game span, and Vazquez added one. Dike is sidelined indefinitely with an Achilles’ tendon injury suffered last month while playing for West Brom, his English second-division club.

