Former UFC star Francis Ngannou signs with the PFL

The Professional Fighters League on Tuesday announced the signing of mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion whose previous contract expired last year, making him the biggest free agent in the sport. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The PFL describes its deal with Ngannou, 36, as a “strategic partnership” that gives him a multifaceted role within the company. Terms of the deal were not announced.

“I am very excited for this game changing partnership with the Professional Fighters League to continue my MMA fighting career in the PFL’s PPV Super Fight Division,” Ngannou said in a statement. “I believe in the PFL’s ‘fighter first’ culture and global vision including developing the sport in Africa.”

Ngannou (17-3 in MMA) will make his PFL debut against a yet to be determined opponent in 2024, competing in pay-per-view bouts outside of the PFL’s typical regular and postseason structure. Through the deal, which features “close to two” MMA fights, Ngannou on Tuesday said he negotiated for his opponents to be paid at least $2 million for facing him (via The MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani). The PFL said Ngannou also will serve on an advisory board meant to advocate for fighters’ interests.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘! Welcome to the Professional Fighters League @francis_ngannou pic.twitter.com/WPxuQtJtTn — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 16, 2023

The promotion earlier this year launched PFL Europe as it looks to build regional mixed martial arts leagues with an eye toward a global tournament which it depicts as the “Champions League of MMA,” in reference to European soccer’s esteemed international tournament. Per his new deal, Ngannou, who is Cameroonian, will be an equity owner in and chairman of PFL Africa, one of six additional international leagues which are planned to operate by 2026.

“Beyond working with Francis to advance the sport of MMA and scale PFL globally, I’m personally looking forward to supporting Francis in his commitment to fight for communities in Africa and around the world, inspired by his vision for the Francis Ngannou Foundation,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a statement.

Ngannou in 2021 defeated Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight crown. He has not fought since defending the belt in January 2022 against Ciryl Gane. In January of this year, UFC president Dana White said the promotion released Ngannou, one of its biggest stars, though the fighter disputed that characterization, telling The MMA Hour that he became a free agent after his contract expired the month before.

That came after a contentious renegotiation period during which Ngannou said he requested several things from the UFC including a three-fight deal, personal sponsorships and health insurance for its fighters, most of which he said were rejected. The UFC stripped his belt in January and Jon Jones in March defeated Gane for the vacant title.

Meanwhile, the PFL has aggressively positioned itself to become a co-leader in MMA alongside the UFC, which still features the sport’s biggest stars. The upstart promotion in recent years has signed former UFC champion Anthony Pettis and former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos. It also signed Olympic gold medalist boxer Claressa Shields and Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, helping facilitate their transitions to MMA.

The PFL in January signed social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who will compete in MMA under the promotion’s banner. Former kickboxing world champion Cédric Doumbè will make his PFL debut in June after signing with the promotion this month — and later adding his PFL contract is exponentially more lucrative than the one the UFC offered him.

Like Paul, who will face MMA star Nate Diaz in an August boxing match, Ngannou intends to compete in the ring and the cage. He said his team has been in talks with boxing superstars Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Paul, in announcing his deal with the PFL, said he hopes to face Diaz in the cage after their boxing match, and Ngannou on Tuesday said Fury is interested in doing the same.

Whether it be a high-profile bout or a tune up in the ring, Ngannou said his 2024 PFL debut was scheduled for next year to allow for a boxing bout before his first PFL fight.

“It feels pretty good,” Ngannou said of the PFL deal going public. “Not only because the rest of the world knows, but because I get a pretty good deal for myself. I get what I wanted and even better, so I couldn’t expect anything more.”

