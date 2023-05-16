Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ja Morant made yet another boneheaded decision, flashed a gun (again) and got slapped with a most laughable suspension by his team. Yet somehow, it was all his friend’s fault. The friend, Davonte Pack, went live Saturday on Instagram so he and a car full of grown men could stream their rap-a-long to the amusement of his followers. Morant was at the wheel, while the friend held up his phone from the passenger seat. Aside from the childish behavior they were exhibiting and the vulgar lyrics they were butchering, it appeared to be a light moment had by a couple of buddies. But Morant, the dynamic star of the Memphis Grizzlies, just had to show off his gun. Naturally, the blame fell on the one without the shoe and soft drink endorsements.

Because in a society that conflates money with merit, the multimillionaire in love with gunplay is allowed second, third and eighth chances. Thanks to a public relations machine that builds a sympathetic narrative — and a gullible audience willing to soak it up — he can be portrayed as a protagonist awaiting redemption. The people he chooses to occupy his world are cast as the toadies who should take the fall.

The friends are not afforded the same grace for being young and immature and needing to learn. They are viewed as the vices. The bad actors and evil influences who snake their way into the lives of the rich and admired. Even if the truth is they’ve been around before the money and fame, they are mislabeled as nefarious figures simply hanging on for a sliver of their friend’s spotlight.

This is Morant’s second known incident involving a gun in the last three months; in March, he streamed himself on Instagram holding up a small gun while in a Denver nightclub. It follows a string of violent and troubling behavior of which he and others have been accused: punching a teenager at his home, threatening a Finish Line employee, acting like heavies inside a high school because someone called his sister a name. On Sunday, as the latest video spread on social media, Morant, 23, deservedly absorbed criticism. He also still managed to find those who watched the short clip and came away thinking, how could he? Not Morant. How could Pack do his friend that way?

Former player Kwame Brown chastised Pack for knowing Morant had a gun in the car and recording anyway, while Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell offered advice on Twitter: “If you can’t change the people around you, change the people around you.” Others on the same platform also pinned this blunder on the friend.

The friend should have never turned his phone toward Morant. But if that’s true, then maybe he should have never hit record. Or never even possessed a smartphone in the first place. When traveling with his very rich, very well-known, very tempestuous bestie, Pack should keep only a carrier pigeon to communicate with the outside world. That way, the next time Morant momentarily goes braindead, Pack can wrestle the firearm away, while the pigeon dispatches to the team of lawyers, agents and propagandists who can’t even wake up on Mother’s Day without learning their client is trending on Twitter.

Pack has his own history in gangsta cosplay: He walked onto the court during a game against the Indiana Pacers in February and verbally confronted players. For that, he was banned from attending Grizzlies’ home games last season. In this duo, Pack isn’t exactly the levelheaded one. He, like Morant, is an intemperate young man obsessed with throwing away his future. It’s just that Morant can jump higher.

Morant receives understanding and forgiveness, though he continues to show himself as audacious and defiant. Either he hasn’t learned from his previous eight-game suspension, or he just doesn’t care about consequences. He is the star. Not only in the video, but also in his life, where clearly he has rejected wise counsel for the company of fools. A car load of them, while Morant takes the captain’s seat.

So, God help Ja Morant’s friend, the sidekick stuck riding shotgun. At least he tried.

Pack tried to stop the backlash that would surely follow from Morant flashing a gun. He tried to shield the fact that this multimillionaire is so uncomfortable driving the streets on a sunny weekend day that he feels compelled to carry heat.

Soon after Pack spiced up this carpool karaoke by making a gun gesture, the camera moved over to Morant, who was now dancing with an actual gun in his hand. Pack immediately dropped the phone. He tried to protect Morant and his brand. He was the one who seemed to have a modicum of common sense. Even though no one in that car appears to have learned not to play with guns, including his wealthy best friend, at least Pack realized he shouldn’t show it to the world.

But Morant keeps showing us who he is. Not in the apologetic written statements, nor while being served up softballs by a non-journalist at ESPN so he can meekly say “the gun wasn’t mine.” Instead, Morant reveals himself through his actions.

Surely in the coming days or weeks, we can expect to read and hear more contrition from Morant. More about the anxiety he suffers from or the therapy he’ll undergo while serving this offseason suspension, which was issued too late by the Grizzlies in an attempt to contain the problem child they helped create. Rather than rushing to absolve Morant, and assigning culpability to his lesser-known friends, it’s time to believe Morant has the capacity to make terrible decisions all by himself. He doesn’t need anyone to lead him astray. And possibly, it is Pack who needs a better friend.

Just like Morant, Pack is a young man too enraptured with searching for all the smoke. Except he’s viewed as the malevolent force in Morant’s masterplan. The problem with that storyline is the video evidence. On Saturday, two friends were in a car. They were rapping and having a good time. Then, one pulled out a gun. Now, it’s hard to distinguish the parasite from the host.

