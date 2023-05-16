Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Once Jake Alu was optioned to the minors Monday, pitcher Jake Irvin again stood as the only player on the Nationals’ active roster who was drafted by the team, tying Washington with the Oakland Athletics for the lowest total in the majors. And before Irvin was promoted in early May, the Nationals spent a month of the season without a player they drafted, another sign of how they’ve struggled to identify and develop young talent in recent years.

Here are two tables, courtesy of sports data reporter Emily Giambalvo, showing each team’s number of active players they drafted, then a breakdown of those active players by draft year:

As is often the case, these numbers are not perfect and require additional context. Veterans such as Zack Greinke, Charlie Morton and Andrew McCutchen are each on their second stints with their respective teams, though those teams did draft them in 2002, 2002 and 2005, respectively. Short- or long-term injuries could make teams seem less adept at drafting and developing their own talent by these measurements. For the Nationals, Stephen Strasburg and Cade Cavalli, both first-round picks, would potentially be in the rotation if they weren’t on the long-term injured list. And competing clubs will also trade away players they drafted to fill out their rosters, such as when the Nationals sent Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning (plus Reynaldo López) to the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Adam Eaton in 2016.

Or how they once dealt first-round pick Alex Meyer for Denard Span. Or then-top prospect Jesús Luzardo and Sheldon Neuse (plus Blake Treinen) for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in 2017. In 2019, the year the Nationals won the World Series, they had 17 homegrown players — drafted or signed as amateur international free agents — appear in games. They are trying to get back to that.

But the Nationals’ current construction is telling nonetheless. These ancillary factors can’t sway the totals in each table to the point of completely shifting a team’s narrative.

Irvin, a right-handed starter, was their fourth-round pick in 2018. Alu, bat-first utility man, was a 24th-round pick in 2019, making his climb both a drafting and player development win. Since Washington is rebuilding, there are more opportunities for homegrown players than there might have been in 2018, 2019 or 2020. The options, though, have been limited for a variety for reasons, among them misses in the draft, misses in the international market, and a player development operation that was slow to adapt to modern practices and underfunded before 2022.

In all, the Nationals have two homegrown players on their active roster: Irvin and Luis García, who was signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2016. Victor Robles, also signed out of the DR, is on the 10-day IL with back spasms. So the Nationals are tied with the Padres for the lowest number of homegrown players in the league. They do, however, have seven active players they traded for and potentially more on the way.

The Nationals have long known they had to replenish their minor league system after an nine-year run of contention. That was a main reason why they sold big at back-to-back trade deadlines. In the second table above, you can see that 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 drafts have been fruitful for many clubs, with the 2017 draft producing 39 active players. For reference, the Nationals’ first five picks in 2017 were right-handed pitcher Seth Romero (first round), right-handed pitcher Wil Crowe (second), left-handed pitcher Nick Raquet (third), second baseman Cole Freeman (fourth) and right-handed pitcher Brigham Hill (fifth).

Romero was released by Washington this past winter after his second DWI arrest. Crowe, now with the Pirates and on the 60-day IL, was part of the trade that landed first baseman Josh Bell. Kyle Johnston, their sixth-round pick in 2017, netted reliever Daniel Hudson at the ’19 deadline, which worked out quite well in the end.

The Nationals can’t redo those years, even if they could still get players from them. (Jackson Rutledge, their first-round pick in 2019, is thriving as a starter for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators.) But what they can do is improve their results with the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes, then maximize their chances to add talent this summer.

Washington holds the second pick in July’s draft. A lot rides on getting it right. Much also rides, though, on the other 19 rounds.

“This pick will be something that changes us really quick,” Manager Dave Martinez said Monday of the No. 2 selection. “Within one or two years.”

Carter Kieboom sidelined again

Kieboom has been slowed by right lat soreness, according to Martinez, who didn’t know Kieboom’s MRI results as of late Monday morning. Kieboom, one of the club’s two first-round picks in 2016, was recently activated off the 10-day IL after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Kieboom had four hits, including a homer, in his first two games with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. The third baseman hasn’t played since last Wednesday. …

The Nationals allowed zero homers to the Mets over the weekend (plus Monday). Zero! Pete Alonso, leading the majors in home runs with 13, has not left the yard in seven games against Washington and counting. According to MLB.com, it had been almost a decade since the Mets had not homered in a four-game series. Their opponent the last time it happened? The Nationals, of course. And who pitched for the Nationals in that series? Gio Gonzalez, Jordan Zimmermann, Dan Haren and Tanner Roark. Washington won all four games. …

Amos Willingham, a 24-year-old reliever, is making his way in the Nationals’ system. A 17th-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2019, Willingham was promoted from Class AA Harrisburg to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings on Sunday. In his first appearance with Rochester, he recorded four outs, walked a batter and consistently threw his four-seam fastball between 94 and 96 mph. Stark velocity gains have been the most intriguing part of Willingham’s rise with the Nationals. From 2021 to 2022, he jumped from averaging 91 mph to 94. This season, he’s mostly sitting 95 with signs that he could reach the high-90s in high-leverage spots. He’s become an arm to watch.

