Lorenzo Insigne, Xherdan Shaqiri top list of highest-paid MLS players

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The average base salary for an MLS player has grown 27 percent over four years to almost a half-million dollars, yet more than a quarter of the workforce still earns less than $100,000. According to data released Tuesday by the MLS Players Association, 112 of 869 players (12.9 percent) will make more than $1 million this season in base salary plus guarantees. Another 20.2 percent will take home between $500,000 and $1 million and 37.8 percent are in the $100,000-$500,000 range.

The final 29.1 percent is on reserve or senior minimum contracts that start at $67,360 and $85,444, respectively.

MLS and the players’ association are in the third year of a seven-year collective bargaining agreement, which, by 2027, will mandate minimum salaries of $97,700 for reserve players and $125,875 for senior players.

Advertisement

This year’s average base salary is $473,292 — a substantial increase since 2019 ($372,551) and 2020 ($366,291), when the pandemic prompted far-reaching league cutbacks. Player wages have grown 25.7 percent since the CBA was ratified in early 2021.

In its 28th season, MLS still has a long way to go to compete financially with clubs for top players from elite European leagues. The average salary in the Premier League is $3.9 million.

Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC’s Italian attacker, tops the players’ list in base salary at $7.5 million, but Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) leads in overall compensation at $8.15 million.

Slowed by injuries, Insigne has recorded one goal in six league matches this spring. Shaqiri has been a major disappointment since arriving from French club Olympique Lyonnais last year, contributing one assist in seven games this year and seven goals and 12 assists in 36 matches over two seasons.

Advertisement

Last fall, after joining MLS midseason from Napoli, Insigne rocketed past Shaqiri on the compensation chart because Toronto had front-loaded his contract. Insigne collected $1.17 million per month, and because the MLSPA annualizes contract terms, he was listed with a $14 million salary. This year, he is earning $625,000 per month ($7.5 million salary).

Two of the worst teams in the league this season account for four of the seven highest-paid players: Toronto (2-4-6) employs Insigne and Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi ($6.3 million overall) and the Los Angeles Galaxy (2-6-3) has Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández ($7.44 million) and Brazilian winger Douglas Costa ($4.51 million).

D.C. United’s Christian Benteke (team-high five goals) is No. 9 with $4.43 million in guaranteed earnings.

Advertisement

The reigning MLS MVP, Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar, is No. 17 at 3.18 million. This year’s top scorer, Los Angeles FC’s Dénis Bouanga, will earn $2.08 million.

The highest-compensated American, at No. 18, is former national team striker Jozy Altidore, who will make $2.94 million, despite being a bit player for the New England Revolution. He has one goal in 23 league appearances (four starts) in 2022-23, including 112 scoreless minutes this season.

Sixteen other Americans, including six World Cup team members, are in the million-dollar club. Most U.S. World Cup players, notably Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, are employed by European clubs.

The number of MLS players making at least $1 million has eclipsed 100 for the first time, up from 85 last spring.

The Seattle Sounders and New York City FC have seven players apiece earning at least $1 million in overall compensation, while LAFC and FC Cincinnati have six each. (Seattle, NYCFC and LAFC have won three of the past four MLS Cups.)

Advertisement

Although teams are restricted to three designated players — a classification for those typically making more than $1 million — MLS uses a device called allocation money to provide additional contract flexibility.

D.C. has four million-plus players: Benteke; Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich; Greek forward Taxi Fountas; and Chilean winger Martín Rodríguez, who is out for the year with an ACL injury. Newcomer Cristian Dájome, a Colombian winger, is close to a million, but according to terms of a trade with Vancouver, most of his salary remains on the Whitecaps’ books.

Orlando City has just one million-dollar player.

The MLSPA will update the salary list following the Sept. 13 roster freeze.

MLS top 10 salaries

Player Base salary Overall Xherdan Shaqiri, Chicago $7.35 million $8.15 million Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto $7.5 million $7.5 million Javier Hernández, L.A. Galaxy $6 million $7.44 million Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto $3.13 million $6.3 million Sebastián Driussi, Austin $3.8 million $6.02 million Héctor Herrera, Houston $4.75 million $5.25 million Douglas Costa, L.A. Galaxy $3 million $4.51 million Luiz Araújo, Atlanta $3.6 million $4.48 million Christian Benteke, D.C. $4.25 million $4.43 million Josef Martínez, Miami $4 million $4.39 million

GiftOutline Gift Article