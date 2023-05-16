Hunter Harvey can’t seal deal and the Marlins walk off the Nationals

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — Hunter Harvey sat in front of his locker in the Washington Nationals clubhouse with his feet up as he leaned back in his chair. He kept his eyes fixed straight ahead, his hands on his head. Harvey had each of the final three hitters he faced down to their final strike a few minutes earlier. Had he executed the right pitch to any of them and he would have preserved a win. But Harvey allowed a two-out double to Garrett Cooper, then a two-out single to Luis Arráez before Jorge Soler hit a two-run walk-off homer. The blast sent LoanDepot Park into a frenzy. It sent the Nationals walking off the field with a 5-4 loss on Tuesday night.

“These are the nights that suck,” Harvey said. “But it’s just another day. We’ll come back tomorrow and do it again.”

The loss was particularly deflating because of how the Nationals (18-24) had rallied in the eighth inning. Luis García hustled to beat out an infield single with one out. García stole second while Joey Meneses walked, then García advanced to third on a throwing error by Miami catcher Nick Fortes.

Jeimer Candelario then smacked a first-pitch change-up into right field to tie the game at 2 before Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead two-run single three batters later to make it 4-2. Both provided the spark in the middle of the order Tuesday that Washington expected when the team signed them this offseason.

Candelario, 29, led the league in doubles in 2021. Smith, 27, had his best year in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but hadn’t had the consistent playing time to produce in a full season. And so far, both had struggled to provide the power that the Nationals have desperately needed.

But the two provided the offense that Washington needed on Tuesday night. Before their heroics, the Nationals’ only offense came via Lane Thomas’s home run in the sixth inning to trim Miami’s lead 2-1.

The Nationals stayed within striking distance thanks to a strong performance from Josiah Gray. Gray finished seven innings for the second straight start, though he didn’t have his best stuff against the Marlins.

He started by tossing a 10-pitch first inning; every pitch he threw was a strike. But in the second inning, Gray loaded the bases thanks to a pair of singles and a four-pitch walk.

Gray threw what could’ve been a double play in the ensuing at-bat. But CJ Abrams’s throw carried Gray away from first base. Gray caught the ball, but ran into Joey Wendle and fell. The ball slipped out of his glove, allowing a second run to score and the Marlins (21-21) to grab a 2-1 lead.

Gray was able to work through the next few innings without any trouble until the seventh, when he had runners on second and third. He struck out Cooper, then intentionally walked Arráez to set up a bases loaded matchup with Soler, who grounded out to shortstop.

“I know I didn’t have my best stuff tonight,” Gray said. “Just wanted to work with the defense a little bit more tonight, getting some more groundballs, getting some early contact allowed me to get through seven innings. … Being able to get through seven is a positive.”

All three Miami hitters would get one more chance in the ninth. And even though Manager Dave Martinez liked Kyle Finnegan and Harvey matched up against the hitters they faced, Soler saw a poorly-located fastball from Harvey and didn’t miss.

“These guys played really well tonight,” Martinez said. “Josiah pitched really well, got out of a jam. We came back and scored some runs … you get into the eighth and ninth inning with your two best guys out there. It just didn’t happen tonight.”

Chad Kuhl injury update

Martinez said Chad Kuhl “felt good” after throwing 65 pitches in a simulated game Sunday afternoon. Martinez said he’s unsure whether Kuhl, who has right foot metatarsalgia, will go on a rehab start or continue to throw with the big league team; Martinez said he’ll sit down with pitching coach Jim Hickey and GM Mike Rizzo before determining next steps.

Martinez did say before Monday’s game that Jake Irvin — who replaced Kuhl in the rotation — will make his next scheduled start Friday.

Minor league updates

Cole Henry, the team’s second-round pick in 2020, made his season debut Tuesday in a rehab assignment with the Fredericksburg Nationals. Henry threw three innings and struck out five, allowing just one hit. The right-hander is coming off surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his 2022 season early. …

Carter Kieboom returned to Class AAA Rochester’s lineup Monday after missing almost a week with what Martinez called right lat soreness. Kieboom, a 2016 first-round pick, was recently activated from the 10-day IL following rehab from a right shoulder impingement. Before that, he missed all off last season with Tommy John surgery. …

Catcher Kevin Plawecki opted out of his contract with Class AAA Rochester, according to a source familiar with the situation. He’s now free to sign with any team. Plawecki, 32, signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on April 3 as organizational depth at catcher after Israel Pineda was sidelined with a right pinkie fracture. He hit .256 with one home run and six RBI in 24 games in Rochester.

Aníbal Sánchez retires

The 39-year old righty announced his retirement Monday on his Instagram after playing for four teams across 16 seasons. Sánchez spent three seasons in Washington, including last season when he made 14 starts. Most notably, he pitched 7⅔ no-hit innings in Game 1 of the 2019 NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals en route to a World Series.

