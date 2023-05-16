Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mage, at 15-1 odds, crossed the wire first at Churchill Downs two weeks ago, winning the 149th Kentucky Derby. No surprise he is the 8-5 morning line favorite for this year’s Preakness Stakes. The chestnut son of Good Magic covered the 1¼ miles in two minutes and 1.57 seconds under Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano, who finally won the big race in his 16th try.

“Turning for home, he had a lot of heart,” Castellano told reporters after the race. “He’s a little horse with a big heart.”

Four prominent Kentucky Derby horses — and one Hall of Fame trainer — will not be competing for the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Forte, the Kentucky Derby morning-line favorite, was ruled out of that race by state veterinarians on race day and is ineligible for the Preakness because he remains on the veterinarian’s list for 14 days. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, was suspended by the New York State Gaming Commission last week because Forte tested positive for meloxicam, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication, after his win in the Grade I Hopeful Stakes last fall.

Two Phil’s, the second-place finisher in the Derby, will skip the second leg of the Triple Crown after trainer Larry Rivelli decided against running his horse so soon after a solid effort at the classic distance of 10 furlongs. Disarm, the fourth-place finisher in the Derby, will be pointed to the Jim Dandy Stakes or Travers Stakes at Saratoga this summer. Confidence Game, the 10th-place finisher, was pulled from the Preakness due to “something aggravating him in the right front shoulder area,” per trainer Keith Desormeaux.

In fact, with the exception of Mage, the entire Preakness field consists of “new shooters,” horses that didn’t run in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Historically, these fresh faces have rarely won in Baltimore, but the tide has recently shifted in their favor. From 2003 to 2016, just one new shooter, Bernardini in 2006, won the Preakness after skipping the Derby. Perhaps you could also count the filly Rachel Alexandra, who ran in the Kentucky Oaks on Derby weekend in 2009 before beating the boys at Pimlico. But over the past five runnings — not including 2020, when the race was rescheduled to October due to the pandemic — three winners did not have a gate at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby.

Here are the horses looking to stop Mage from continuing his pursuit of the first Triple Crown since Justify in 2018.

National Treasure (4-1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
Baffert's charge broke his maiden at Del Mar in his first career start and hasn't won since. National Treasure did, however, hit the board in the Grade I American Pharaoh Stakes (second), the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile (third) and Grade III Sham Stakes (third). He also finished fourth in the Grade I Santa Anita Derby despite the worst turn time in his career. A horse's turn time, the time it takes him to go from the half-mile marker to the three-quarter mile pole, is a "characteristic of a fit horse," and the fact he was still able to finish fourth out of eight horses in a Grade I route for his peer group despite a lower-than-usual turn time is worthy of respect. In addition, his ability to run well — finishing in the top three or within two lengths of the winner — in races labeled as fast-fast (with higher than average times to the second call and finish line) is commendable. It all could be enough to give an eighth Preakness title to Baffert, the controversial figure who's tied with R. Wyndham Walden for most Preakness wins by any trainer.

Chase The Chaos (50-1)
Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.
Jockey: Sheldon Russell
Chase The Chaos had a solid campaign as a 2-year-old, finishing in the money in all five of his starts as a juvenile, but three of those were raced over an all-weather surface, with one on the turf and another taken off the turf due to rain. His latest outing on dirt was a seventh-place finish (out of nine horses) in the Grade II San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita.

Mage (8-5)
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey; Javier Castellano
That huge effort in the Kentucky Derby vaults him to the top of the 3-year-old division. His shortest previous layoff was coming back in 27 days to compete in the Grade I Florida Derby, a race he lost to Forte by one length after gaining a narrow lead in the stretch. He is clearly the horse to beat here.

Coffeewithchris (20-1)
Trainer: John Salzman Jr.
Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez
This late entry to the Preakness has a robust 12 career starts, with two wins outside of the maiden ranks, the Heft Stakes and Miracle Wood Stakes, both at Laurel Park — and both listed rather than graded stakes. It would be a miracle if he were competitive in his first foray among graded stakes company.

Red Route One (10-1)
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Red Route One was started on the turf — he broke his maiden at a mile on the grass at Kentucky Downs as a 2-year-old — and then switched to routes on the dirt. On a fast track he has one win, the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park last month, and one third-place finish, the Grade I Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland despite 59-1 odds. His closing speed gives him a chance to hit the board here.

Perform (15-1)
Trainer: Shug McGaughey
Jockey: Feargal Lynch
McGaughey returns to the Preakness for the first time since his Kentucky Derby winner Orb finished fourth in 2013. Perform, a son of Good Magic (second in the 2018 Kentucky Derby and fourth in the Preakness), needed six attempts to break his maiden, but the switch to routes around two turns appears to have been the answer. His maiden win came at one mile and 40 yards — a strong effort despite a slow pace — while his race after that, a win in the Federico Tesio Stakes, was at 1⅛ miles at Laurel Park. One more note about those unsuccessful tries in the maiden ranks. In his first start as a 3-year-old, Perform ran fourth behind Mage on Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

Blazing Sevens (6-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Blazing Sevens faltered on the Kentucky Derby trail after his win in the Grade I Champagne Stakes over a sloppy track, never finishing better than third (by six lengths) in his three races since the big victory at Aqueduct. He has won just once over fast dirt — a six-furlong maiden win in his debut — with another third-place finish in four career starts. But he's hit the board twice in two tries in the slop, with a win and a third-place finish.
If you buy into handicapper Mark Cramer's "early bloomer" angle, betting a horse who won his debut in races four through seven of his career, Blazing Stevens is an intriguing choice. (This is his seventh race.) Otherwise, he looks overmatched here.

First Mission (5-2)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luis Saez
This horse keeps improving for trainer Brad Cox. A son of Street Sense (winner of the 2006 Breeders' Cup Juvenille and 2007 Kentucky Derby), First Mission broke his maiden on the second try, his first at a route, and then went on to win the Grade III Lexington Stakes at Keeneland by a half length, earning a robust 103 Brisnet speed figure. He also improved his turn time, the time from the half-mile to three-quarters of a mile mark, from 26.0 seconds in his first route to 24.4 in his second, a huge step forward. Plus, First Mission likes to stalk the pace and rely on a big closing kick, making him a dangerous contender for the second leg of the Triple Crown.