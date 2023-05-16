Spalding holds off John Carroll for fourth straight IAAM softball title

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Taylor Barchanowicz waited on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland softball championship in Glen Burnie. With two outs in a tie game. the Archbishop Spalding junior got under the pitch and popped it high and short — triggering a collective groan from the Cavaliers’ dugout.

“Honestly yeah, I thought I was out,” Barchanowicz said with a laugh. “I just kept running it out.”

Moments later, the groans turned to joy. A miscommunication between John Carroll fielders allowed the ball to drop, sending three Spalding runners home, a sequence that proved decisive in a 6-3 win that gave the Cavaliers their fourth straight IAAM title, this one in a rematch of last year’s championship game. Spalding held the Patriots scoreless for the final two innings.

“This year especially, they’re a lot more of a team,” Spalding Coach Delaney Bell said. “It’s a huge team win, it’s always a huge team win.”

There was plenty of reason to believe this title matchup would not be a low-scoring contest. Both the Cavaliers (12-4) and John Carroll have strong offenses and they split the regular season series in two high-scoring affairs. The teams combined for 16 hits Tuesday.

The Cavaliers opened the scoring at Bachman Sports Complex with three runs in the first inning, the first run crossing on a misplayed pop-up that allowed Jayda Betts to score from third. Singles from Sydnie Lanasa and Taylor Codi brought two more runners home.

The Patriots (12-3) battled back with a run in the third inning and two in the fourth, knotting the score at 3.

Then came the “crazy” play in the fifth, Bell said.

“Our base runners are super aggressive, almost all of our girls are fast,” Bell said. “They know that we expect them to sprint out everything so it was impressive, we scored from first on that so they were moving.”

Junior Mackenna Dean closed out the game for the Cavaliers inside the pitching circle in the final two innings, quelling a late John Carroll surge in the final frame. With the bases loaded and two outs, Dean induced a pop fly. This one was squeezed by Spalding center fielder Alyssa Derr and, and moments later, the Cavaliers dogpiled Dean on the mound to celebrate.

