Switzerland shuts out Kazakhstan 5-0, Denmark beats Austria 6-2 at ice hockey worlds

The Swiss team has yet to concede a goal and tops Group B with nine points, with Canada trailing by one in second.

Fabrice Herzog and Damien Riat had a goal and an assist each in the Group B game in the Latvian capital of Riga.

Thomas Berg-Paulsen scored the only goal to lift Norway to a 1-0 win over Slovenia for his team’s first victory in Group B. Slovenia, a newcomer at the tournament, remains without a point.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his third goal of the tournament and added an assist to help Denmark beat Austria 6-2 for its third win in the Finnish city of Tampere. Denmark is tied for second in Group A with Sweden on eight points, one behind the United States in first.