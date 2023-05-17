After a customer said a promo was deceptive, BetMGM offered him $12,000

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One Friday afternoon last fall, a Virginia man decided to do something thousands of Americans have done in recent years: Place a “risk-free” sports wager. BetMGM, the country’s No. 3 sports betting operator, was offering a promotional deal for those who signed up with the sportsbook. Bet $1,000, easily recoup any loss — or so the man thought. But he soon found out that the promotion was more complicated, and much less favorable to customers. What BetMGM offered was “bonus bets,” which pay out differently than typical cash wagers. And what followed was a very Washington story.

The man turned out to be a regulatory attorney who decided to fight back against what he called a misleading offer that violated state codes. BetMGM declined to respond to questions from The Washington Post, saying in a statement that it no longer offers a “risk-free first bet” promotion. In emails the man shared with The Post, BetMGM wrote to him that it disagreed with his assertions. The company did, however, acknowledge his “frustration in the matter” and offered him a full refund in exchange for him signing a confidentiality agreement.

“This is problematic,” the man wrote back, “because I’d like to ensure that my work on this matter is able to help the next person as well.”

The man, who works for the federal government, spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity.

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more.

After two months of haggling, BetMGM upped its offer to $12,000. The customer said he would reject any deal that forbade him from discussing his experience.

He shared his extensive email exchanges with BetMGM, as well as the settlements the company proposed. The correspondence indicates that he presented himself as a private citizen, not on behalf of the government, and did not mention his employer.

He also brought his dispute to the Virginia Lottery, which oversees sports betting in the state, but an investigator concluded that BetMGM did nothing wrong and closed the case with little explanation. State officials encouraged the man to take it up with BetMGM. “It is baffling,” he replied, “that the Virginia Lottery cannot explain the basis for its finding and, instead, would rather broker an agreement to buy my silence.”

The Virginia Lottery declined to comment on this specific dispute or regulatory enforcement in general. “The Lottery takes player complaints seriously and diligently looks into them,” a spokesperson said.

An industry revision

Last September alone, gamblers in Virginia wagered $411 million on sports. There, and across the country, sportsbooks have deployed “risk-free” promotions to attract new customers, and to keep deposits coming from existing bettors. Critics, including some within the gambling industry, say these offers are often deceptive, leading inexperienced bettors to wager over their heads under the false impression that they literally have nothing to lose. As the regulatory attorney’s case demonstrated, even a “risk-free” promotion can result in the customer losing every penny.

And his dispute comes amid an industry recalibration. Ohio and Massachusetts, which introduced legal sports betting this year, outlawed calling a promotion “free” if it puts bettors at financial risk. Ohio then fined BetMGM, DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook $150,000 each for violating advertising rules, including describing offers inaccurately as “risk-free.” The NBA recently deemed that “a problematic term from a responsible gaming and a problem gaming standpoint” and prohibited the league’s advertising partners from using it during broadcasts. A trade group, The American Gaming Association, banned members from offering “risk-free” deals. A class-action lawsuit in New York accuses Caesars Sportsbook of “making untruthful and deceptive promises” with its “risk-free” and “free bet” offers.

In response to this backlash, some sportsbooks have subtly rebranded their promotions. FanDuel and DraftKings switched from “risk-free” to “no sweat,” and BetMGM now offers new customers “up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets” if their first bet loses. Critics say these modified offers continue to obscure the risk involved for customers.

Where does all this leave the thousands of Americans who, in recent years, lost money on “risk-free” promotions? If BetMGM would have been willing to pay the Virginia attorney 12 times the amount he lost, are customers in Virginia with similar experiences — and perhaps people in other states with comparable laws and promotions — entitled to restitution, too?

After hearing a summary of the man’s experience from a reporter, State Sen. Jeremy S. McPike (D-Prince William), who introduced the 2020 bill legalizing sports betting in Virginia, said that other people who lost money on BetMGM’s promotion deserve to be compensated, too. “If a company has offered something and they, frankly, misled, I think they owe customers,” McPike said. If the inherent risk of “risk-free” promotions “hasn’t been clear,” he added, “that’s an issue.”

BetMGM said in a statement that while it “can’t comment on individual customer communications, we take all customer inquiries and concerns seriously. BetMGM has and will continue to work closely with our state gaming regulators to comply with applicable laws and regulations.”

Fighting over fine print

The attorney placed his first wager with BetMGM after seeing advertisements offering new customers a “risk-free” bet of up to $1,000. He decided to bet that max amount on doubles tennis. “I thought there was no way that Roger Federer was going to lose his last professional tennis match,” he said in an interview, “especially if he was partnered with Rafael Nadal.” The creaky-kneed stars lost.

Many novice bettors assume that if a “risk-free” bet loses, they’ll be refunded in full, but this customer, having read BetMGM’s terms and conditions beforehand, said he understood that a losing bet would be compensated with five non-withdrawable $200 “free bet” credits that expire after seven days. He planned to bet the credits on heavy favorites, assuming this would give him a strong chance of walking away whole.

But when he went to bet a $200 credit on Alabama’s football team to defeat Vanderbilt, a 40.5-point underdog, he said he was shocked to discover that if the Crimson Tide rolled to victory, he’d be able to withdraw just $2. (Alabama was a massive 1-100 favorite.)

Typically, a gambling payout returns the original stake in addition to winnings, meaning someone who bet $200 on Alabama at those odds could end up with $202. BetMGM’s terms stipulated that “the value of your Free Bet will not be included in any winnings,” which the attorney interpreted to be reiterating the point that the bet credits themselves aren’t withdrawable before they’re wagered. In fact, the “bonus bets” themselves are essentially valueless; the only withdrawable funds from winning bets are the payouts. Plus, accounting for the sportsbook’s built-in advantage, a successful $200 bet at typical odds returns about $181. So even winning three of the five $200 free bets would have turned that “risk-free” $1,000 stake into about $545.

The customer argued that his initial confusion was validated when BetMGM later updated the promotion’s terms to read, “The value of a Bonus Bet, once redeemed, will not be included in any winnings,” an edit that he believes implicitly acknowledged that the original language wasn’t clear. He initiated an extensive back-and-forth with the Virginia Lottery, citing six regulations that he believed BetMGM had violated. They ranged from the subjective (such as a law requiring that “Promotional or free games do not mislead players”) to more explicit rules, such as a prohibition against sportsbooks requiring customers to waive their right to take legal action. The updated fine print of BetMGM’s promotion for new customers features a broad release of liability, including that participants “waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error” concerning “this Sports Promotion itself.”

Virginia officials did not address his argument that BetMGM’s promotion ran afoul of state codes. The attorney said he initially sought $50,000 from BetMGM, and the company made six counteroffers before proposing to pay $12,000 on March 23, according to documentation he showed The Post. The settlements BetMGM drafted denied any wrongdoing and included a sweeping confidentiality provision.

As part of a proposed settlement, the man tried unsuccessfully to get BetMGM to commit to modifying its promotion. Ultimately, rather than accept a settlement, he said that he hoped to influence lawmakers by publicizing his experience.

Many of the 33 states with legal sports betting delegate oversight to a state gaming commission. Anthony Cabot, a distinguished fellow in gaming law at UNLV, said there’s an “inherent conflict” when state lotteries are tasked with enforcing sports betting laws and investigating customers’ disputes. “I think it’s very important to have an independent regulatory body overseeing gaming in a jurisdiction,” he said, “not the profit-motivated engine of the government.”

In Virginia, reform may already be in motion. McPike said the legislature is considering transferring gaming enforcement to a new regulatory commission. “We’re going to learn these lessons to be able to adapt and make sure that we have stronger consumer protections,” he said.

On the federal level, Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.), introduced legislation earlier this year that would ban all sports betting advertisements on platforms regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, such as TV and radio. The bill is modeled after a similar ban on tobacco ads. Tonko, co-chair of the Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus in Congress, likens sportsbooks’ celebrity pitchmen to Joe Camel and describes “risk-free” and “no sweat” offers as “predatory.”

Tonko said the Virginia attorney’s experience reflected a “mind-boggling” business and regulatory environment. He said it isn’t enough for sports leagues to crack down on misleading ads. “Where is the guarantee?” he asked. “Where is the statutorily etched outcome that says, ‘These are the guardrails’?”

“It’s a crisis in the making,” Tonko added, “that should be addressed while we can get our arms around it.”

