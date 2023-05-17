D.C. United sheds ghosts of recent past, earns point on road vs. Union

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHESTER, Pa. — D.C. United did not just lose both matches with the Philadelphia Union last season. United was wrecked and humiliated by historic margins on the banks of both the Delaware and Anacostia rivers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For those still wearing black and red in 2023, the 13-goal assault left deep wounds and helped fuel the fire for the first clash of the season Wednesday at Subaru Park.

United not only avoided another catastrophe, it was the better side for much of the 0-0 draw before an announced 18,689.

“The lads feel a bit gutted we didn’t get three points,” Coach Wayne Rooney said, “and I think that shows how far we’ve come.”

Despite missing eight regulars, United (4-5-4) created ample opportunities but lacked a finishing touch. Christian Benteke came closest to scoring with a six-yard header off the crossbar in the 69th minute.

United had lost the previous nine visits here by a combined 25-5, including 7-0 last summer.

“I usually leave this locker room super pissed off,” midfielder Russell Canouse said. “I’m still disappointed we didn’t get more from the game. But a point at Philly, and the way we controlled the game, it’s not like we’re leaving here with a point where we weren’t in the game. We made it tough on them.”

United is much better organized and structured this year, and even shorthanded, it has more quality on the field. Anchored by goalkeeper Tyler Miller, the defense recorded its fourth shutout in eight matches, including three on the road.

“We’re leaving disappointed, but keeping a clean sheet is a massive step for us,” center back Derrick Williams said. “It just shows how confident we are as a team now. We feel like we should be winning these games.”

In the buildup to the match, Rooney reminded his returning players and enlightened the many newcomers of the horrors that occurred against the Union last season.

“We want to try and make that right,” he said. “And we were so close to doing that in terms of getting the victory.”

Canouse, a Lancaster, Pa., native in his seventh season with United, made last year’s results a point of emphasis during his captain’s speech just before kickoff.

“Being a part of the team last year, that was a big deal,” he said. “Wayne mentioned it in the pregame talk. Guys took it to heart that we needed to come here and prove we’re better than what happened last year.”

United received a boost with the return of leading scorer Benteke, who missed last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nashville because of an ankle injury. His front line partner was Ted Ku-DiPietro, who had scored the late equalizer as a sub in that game.

United threatened in the first half, but goalkeeper Andre Blake made terrific saves on Mateusz Klich from long distance and Ku-DiPietro from close range.

After an early disallowed goal for an offside infraction, Philadelphia (5-4-3) labored to create good looks.

The most promising came when Miller strayed well outside the penalty area, an aggressive approach encouraged by Rooney. Early in the match, Miller came out to the center circle to disrupt a promising counterattack. Early in the second half, a free kick from the Union’s end sailed over him but narrowly off-target.

Miller made a wonderful save in the 62nd minute, flying to his left to thwart Julián Carranza’s 25-yard bid.

United was very good in its buildups but faltered in and around the penalty area.

“We had quite a few chances to score the goal, to win the game, but we didn’t take it,” Rooney said. “Sometimes we can be a bit more selfish and get our shots off. Maybe we tried to overplay a couple of times.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s draw:

Injuries galore

United’s injury report is long enough to almost form a starting lineup. Four wing backs were unavailable: right-siders Andy Najar (calf) and Ruan (hamstring) and left-siders Pedro Santos (hamstring) and Mohanad Jeahze (quadriceps/suspension).

Forward Taxi Fountas’s hamstring injury, suffered in the first half last Saturday, was described by the team as “mild,” though it’s unclear when he will return. Captain Steven Birnbaum, a center back who has missed three matches with a hip ailment, returned to light workouts this week and could return next week.

Forward Nigel Robertha (ankle) is on the injured list and winger Martín Rodríguez (knee) is out of the year.

‘Chicharito’ and Galaxy next

United returns to action Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Galaxy (2-7-3) for the first meeting between the sides in four years. League scheduling that now heavily prioritizes intra-conference play has interrupted one of MLS’s oldest and fiercest pairings.

The previous collision came in August 2019 in Washington, featuring Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Saturday is scheduled to mark United’s first encounter with Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, L.A.'s famous forward who arrived in MLS in 2020.

