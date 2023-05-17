Yankees Domingo Germán suspended 10 games after sticky stuff ejection

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Major League Baseball on Wednesday suspended Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán for 10 games after he was ejected from Tuesday night’s game for using too much sticky stuff. The 30-year-old will not appeal the ban, which he will begin serving when the Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Germán held the Blue Jays scoreless and struck out two in the first three innings on Tuesday. When umpires checked his hands before the fourth, they said they found something sticky. Crew chief James Hoye later told a pool reporter that Germán’s was the “stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.” Germán later told reporters he had only used rosin.

“It was not rosin,” Hoye told the pool. “I’ve felt hands with rosin and it definitely was not rosin. It was extremely sticky. Rosin is usually a little tacky. This was sticky. My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm.”

Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected for having an illegal substance pic.twitter.com/hq9aIPo5DX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2023

The suspension will likely cost Germán two starts.

The ejection came in the midst of a dramatic series between the American League East rivals. In Monday’s opener, cameras caught Aaron Judge looking to the side just before hitting a gargantuan homer. Toronto broadcasters speculated Judge and the Yankees might have been stealing signs. Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson told the Athletic on Wednesday that he was tipping pitches, meaning Judge may well have been looking for a signal for someone — like his first base coach — watching for the tip.

Stealing signs like that, provided no electronics are used in the process, is legal. But the subject is sensitive. Every team is trying to pick up patterns in their opponents’ signs, but every team feigns the same offense when they are victimized.

The Blue Jays’ dugout asked umpires Tuesday night to ensure Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas stayed inside his coach’s box — as if to suggest that the reason the Yankees could steal signs was because their coaches were positioned illegally. Later in the evening, the Yankees asked umpires to do the same thing with Blue Jays third base coach Luis Rivera.

No evidence has surfaced to suggest that added checks on Germán were a part of the Blue Jays’ revenge plan. Germán was ejected during a routine check, not one asked for by a manager. But Germán might have been wise to exercise caution anyway: almost exactly a month ago, he found himself on the brink of a similar expulsion at the hands of the same umpire.

During the third inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Hoye checked the righty’s hand and told him to wash it between innings. When Germán came out for the fourth inning, Hoye found some rosin remaining on his pinkie finger. He was allowed to stay in the game.

“He was warned. He didn’t fully comply I would say with the warning from what I was told,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after the game. “When he returned and it was still on there partially, on part of his hand, I didn’t think there was really any question he should be removed from the game.”

A week later, Max Scherzer became the third player ejected under MLB’s fortified sticky stuff rules. Scherzer did not appeal his suspension, though he did lodge an informal public protest, arguing that he had only used legal substances. League rules state that while rosin is legal in its simplest form, it can be combined with other substances to reach a level of tackiness that would qualify as illegal. Just how much tackiness qualifies as illegal is up to the umpire. And a month after their first encounter, Hoye and his crew determined Germán’s hands were too sticky this time around.

