Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto suspended for suspected doping

MONACO — Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto, who won a bronze medal in the 10,000-meter race at the 2019 world championships, has been suspended for suspected doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

Kipruto has been notified of a charge relating to irregularities in his athlete biological passport, the AIU said. The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance.