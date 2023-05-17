Intense flooding in Italy forces cancellation of Formula One race

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Extreme weather and flooding in Northern Italy forced Formula One to call off the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend. At least three people died in flooding this month and thousands have been evacuated from the region. Although the racecourse has not been affected, more rain was expected midweek and emergency services were already stressed.

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region,” Formula One said in a statement Wednesday.

“It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time. ... We also want to pay tribute to the work of emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need.”

Advertisement

Personnel were asked to leave the circuit Tuesday because of rising water levels in the Santerno River, which runs alongside the course. Cars were not scheduled to be on the track until Friday, but advance teams and personnel were on-site to set up garages. Matteo Salvini, Italy’s transport minister, had earlier called for the race to be postponed “to concentrate all efforts on coping with the emergency.”

The race was to have been the sixth on the schedule, with the Red Bull team winning every race so far. Max Verstappen, the two-time defending world champion, leads his teammate Sergio Perez by 14 points.

F1 President Stefano Domenicali, who is from the region and is the former chief at Ferrari, said: “It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected.”

GiftOutline Gift Article