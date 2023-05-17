Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out of Giro d'Italia; Pascal Ackermann wins 11th stage

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORTONA, Italy — Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed on a rain-soaked road and left the Giro d’Italia on a stretcher during the 11th stage Wednesday, depriving the race of another overall contender three days after Remco Evenepoel tested positive for the coronavirus after reclaiming the pink jersey. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Geoghegan Hart, who won the race in 2020, stood third overall entering the stage, five seconds behind overall leader and Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas.

The entire Ineos team, plus Primoz Roglic, were involved in a crash with 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) to go. The team did not immediately provide a medical report on Geoghegan Hart.

While Thomas and Roglic quickly got up and got going again, Geoghegan Hart was loaded into an ambulance.

German rider Pascal Ackermann won the stage in a sprint finish ahead of Jonathan Milan and Mark Cavendish.

Advertisement

Thomas remained two seconds ahead of Roglic, while Joao Almeida moved up to third overall, 22 seconds behind.

The stage followed a lengthy 219-kilometer (136-mile) route from Camaiore to Tortona, with three lower-classification climbs. Before the stage started, four teammates of Evenepoel tested positive for COVID-19 and also pulled out.

Stage 12 on Thursday is a 179-kilometer (111-mile) hill leg from Bra to Rivoli in the Piedmont region that features a second-category climb 30 kilometers (20 miles) before the finish.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28th.

___

AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article