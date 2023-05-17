Brentford striker Ivan Toney banned for eight months for gambling

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ivan Toney, a striker for Brentford in the English Premier League, was banned from all soccer-related activities for eight months after he broke Football Association betting rules. The FA, soccer’s governing body in England, announced Wednesday that Toney also was fined 50,000 pounds (about $62,000) and was warned about his future conduct, given his 232 breaches of the rules.

“[Toney] was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021,” an FA statement read. “The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232. His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension.”

The FA said it would await the publication of the regulatory commission’s written report before commenting further. Brentford also said it would await the report before “considering our next steps.”

Advertisement

Toney, 27, will begin his suspension immediately and cannot resume training with Brentford until Sept. 17 and cannot play again until Jan. 17, 2024. His punishment comes at a time of increased scrutiny of the relationship between gambling sponsors and soccer teams.

Brentford is one of eight Premier League clubs with a gambling sponsor’s logo on the front of their shirts, something that will be banned at the end of the 2025-26 season, the league’s 20 teams announced last month. The move, which does not ban gambling companies from sponsorships on shirt sleeves, comes as the British government is reviewing gambling legislation.

“The vast majority of adults gamble safely, but we have to recognize that footballers are role models who have enormous influence on young people,” Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said last month (via the Associated Press). “We want to work with institutions like the Premier League to do the right thing for young fans.”

Advertisement

Other clubs with gambling sponsors on the front of their shirts are Bournemouth, Everton, Leeds, Southampton, West Ham, Fulham and Newcastle. The collective value of the eight teams’ sponsorships was estimated by the Guardian to be nearly $75 million annually.

Toney is Brentford’s leading scorer with 21 goals in all competitions this season. He made his international debut for England in Euro 2024 qualifying in March.

GiftOutline Gift Article