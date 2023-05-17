Ja Morant takes ‘accountability’ for video that ‘shocked’ Adam Silver

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said he takes “full accountability” for his actions after he received intense criticism for his presence in a social media video that appeared to show him flashing a gun for the second time in a little over two months. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” the 23-year-old said in a statement Tuesday night. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

His statement came shortly after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he was “shocked” by Morant’s behavior. In an ESPN interview from the NBA draft lottery, Silver said he and Morant had talked “directly about the consequences” after a March live stream on Instagram showed Morant at a Denver-area nightclub briefly holding up a gun in video that was clipped and shared on other social media platforms. That incident resulted in an eight-game suspension for Morant.

“The consequences there, an eight-game suspension, was pretty serious and something that he — at least to me — seemed to take incredibly seriously in that time. I mean, we spoke for a long time about not just the consequences that could have on his career but the safety issues around it. [He] could have injured, maimed, killed himself, someone else with an act like that. And also the acknowledgment that … he’s a star, he has an incredibly huge following, and my concern — and I thought he shared with me — that millions, if not tens of millions, of kids globally would see him as having done something that was celebrating in a way that act of sort of using a firearm in that fashion. And so I at least was left with the sense that he was taking this incredibly seriously.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video,” Silver added. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. Again, the video’s a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst. But we’ll figure out exactly what happened there.”

Morant, who was not criminally charged after the first video, sought counseling during his suspension. The second video landed in an Instagram live stream Sunday and Morant was immediately suspended from team activities, though the Grizzlies’ season ended last month with a first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been no further punishment yet as the NBA continues to investigate the incident.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on Ja Morant after his latest video. pic.twitter.com/W0lX4E2fa4 — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2023

The stakes for Morant are significant on and off the court. He is at the forefront of the new generation of NBA stars as a two-time all-star only four years into his career. He has a deal for a signature sneaker with Nike, which has not commented on the second video, and became the face of Powerade in March. Powerade, which is owned by Coca-Cola, quickly pulled an ad featuring him after the release of the first video. Morant’s first suspension cost him more than $668,000 in lost salary, but he also missed out on roughly $39 million in future salary because he wasn’t named to an all-NBA team this season.

In March, Silver deemed Morant’s behavior in the first video to be “irresponsible, reckless and potentially dangerous.” As he prepared to return from the suspension, Morant said he was “in a better space mentally” and committed to being a “better me” following sessions at a Florida counseling center.

Morant sought the counseling, he told reporters, partly because he believed his “stress level had been becoming a problem” before the nightclub incident. “I had considered [seeking help], but I was back and forth,” he said. “I was pretty much afraid to leave the team. I felt that it was needed, and it helped me out a lot.”

Before returning to the court, Morant denied having “an alcohol problem,” said his stress management was an “ongoing process” and acknowledged that attending less than two weeks of counseling “doesn’t mean I’m completely better.”

