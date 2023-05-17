Corey Dickerson’s welcome-back HR not enough for Nats in loss to Marlins

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — Corey Dickerson had waited over a month to return to the Washington Nationals lineup. When he finally stepped to the plate, he didn’t waste any time. He squared up the second pitch he saw from Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera in the second inning and launched it into the second deck of LoanDepot Park for a two-run homer. The blast was his first at-bat since April 1, when he strained his calf and subsequently went on the injured list the following day.

Dickerson finished 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored, providing much of the offense for the Nationals in a 4-3 loss.

“It felt like Opening Day for me,” Dickerson said. “To get the first hit, first homer out of the way was pretty cool. But it all goes to the training staff who did such a good job getting me back. They really cared and put in the effort and time and I’m pretty appreciative to them.”

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez wanted to bring in a left-handed outfielder last offseason who could provide pop in the middle of the order. The Nationals eventually signed Dickerson to a one-year, $2.25 million deal in January.

But Dickerson’s hasty trip to the IL left a void in the order. Washington recalled Stone Garrett, leaving Martinez with four right-handed hitters and limited platoon options. Meanwhile, Dickerson traveled with the team while rehabbing, and as the Nationals struggled to hit for power, his absence somehow felt more pronounced.

Joey Meneses — the team’s primary designated hitter — has two home runs. Jeimer Candelario and Dominic Smith have four and one respectively. As a team, Washington entered Wednesday ranked 29th in the majors in homers (28) and 28th in slugging (. 369). So Dickerson’s blast Wednesday was a welcome sight.

“It was awesome,” Martinez said of Dickerson’s homer. “He’s waited a long time to get back in the lineup. It’s good to see that he’s healthy and he’s going to help us.”

Dickerson gave an early lead to MacKenzie Gore, who was unable to hold it. Gore was more efficient against the Marlins compared to his previous outing, throwing 60 of 93 pitches for strikes. He got seven whiffs on 10 swings against his curveball.

Gore allowed a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel, then became the latest Nationals pitcher victimized by Jorge Soler, who blasted a two-run homer a night after lifting the Marlins to a walk off win Tuesday with a two-run shot off Hunter Harvey. Gore wanted to pitch inside, but missed his location.

“That’s the one guy that we can’t let beat us going in,” Gore said about Soler. “And I threw a pitch right down the middle. So it’s frustrating for that reason, but the stuff was fine.”

Gore’s outing was over after he allowed an RBI double to Bryan De La Cruz in the sixth inning to give Miami a 4-2 lead. His line included seven strikeouts and two walks.

Dickerson sparked a rally when he singled to open the seventh and Ildemaro Vargas followed with the same; both advanced 90 feet on a throwing error by Jon Berti. Alex Call drove in Dickerson with a groundout, but CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas struck out swinging, leaving Vargas at second.

Dickerson had one more chance to play hero with the Nationals trailing by one run and Candelario on first in the ninth. But he hit into a fielder’s choice before Vargass bounced into a game-ending double play.

The Nationals’ issues Wednesday were easy to trace — they struck out nine times and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. And outside of Dickerson’s homer, they only had one extra base hit.

“We were really close,” Dickerson said. “You’re always disappointed when you get out in the last outing … as a player, we have short memories. … You compete and you hate when you lose. So you look forward to the next time.”

Meneses on paternity leave

The Nationals placed Meneses on paternity leave before Wednesday’s game and recalled infielder Jake Alu from Class AAA Rochester. Meneses’s fiancée gave birth to their son, Joseph, according to the player’s Instagram. Meneses is eligible to return to the team’s active roster Saturday.

Alu, 26, arrived in time for first pitch. He was demoted Monday afternoon when Dickerson returned from the injured list. Alu made his major league debut last Tuesday and picked up his first hit against the Mets on Friday.

Aníbal Sánchez reflects on his career

Aníbal Sánchez threw out the ceremonial first pitch at LoanDepot Park on Wednesday after announcing his retirement a day earlier. Sánchez, 39, pitched 16 years in the majors and spent time with the Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves before his final stop with the Nationals.

Sánchez pitched his final three seasons in Washington, taking a year off in 2021 before returning in 2022. His finest performance for Washington came when he tossed 7⅔ no-hit innings in Game 1 of the 2019 NLCS against the Cardinals en route to a World Series. Sánchez said he will spend more time with family in retirement, though he didn’t rule out eventually coaching.

