Mystics finalize roster and shift to prep for season opener vs. Liberty

Mystics general manager Mike Thibault has some difficult decisions to make with the WNBA season starting this week. Teams can carry 12 players, but the Mystics usually hold on to 11 to help navigate the salary cap. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington has a veteran-laden roster with title aspirations, so there were few true spots available.

“I lose sleep this week at camp every year,” Thibault said. “You wake up in the middle of the night going, ‘Are we making the right decision?’”

The Mystics made their final roster cuts Wednesday with the league deadline on Thursday — Emily Engstler, the 2022 No. 4 overall pick by the Indiana Fever, and Jazmine Jones were both waived. That left the final roster with six guaranteed contracts in Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Sykes, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. Shakira Austin, the 2022 No. 3 overall pick, and Kristi Toliver were locks despite not having protected deals. Amanda Zahui B., Tianna Hawkins and rookie Li Meng were the final three to make roster. Thibault said he didn’t expect anyone released from another team to be in play to join the roster in the next couple days.

Thibault thinks there’s a good balance of shooters who are good defenders. He’s also pleased with the roster’s versatility as Coach Eric Thibault wants to play faster and allow non-guards to push the ball up the court instead of waiting for a specific ballhandler.

Hawkins and Meng were the biggest question marks as Zahui B. signed in free agency and her release would have been a shock. Two of the last four slots came down to Engstler, Hawkins, Jones and Meng. Hawkins was coming off a pair of down years, but shot the ball well and brings an institutional knowledge of the organization along with being a favorite teammate over the years.

“I thought Tianna Hawkins had an exceptional camp, probably her best camp in several years here,” Eric Thibault said.

Atkins added, “I don’t know if TiTi came in with a chip on her shoulder, but she just came in prepared 100 percent.”

The inclusion of Hawkins seemed to push Engstler out the door despite a good showing after being released by Indiana and being picked up by the Mystics. She posted 11 points and eight rebounds in Washington’s final exhibition game and looked more comfortable on the practice court. Mike Thibault said Engstler would have made the team if they were carrying 12 players.

Meng was the biggest surprise after missing a couple days with an illness and adjusting to the WNBA after playing for the Chinese national team. At 6 feet, 198 pounds, she gives the Mystics some size on the wing with the rest of the roster being constructed of guards or bigs. Meng averaged 16 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and her shooting is the strength of her game. Mike Thibault said she’s a better passer than he expected.

“It’s just experience more than anything else,” Mike Thibault said. “She’s got to go through the process. She’s an international player with a different language, trying to play on a new team with people she’s never played with before. That just takes some time and it’s not easy for anybody.

“Every day you see her kind of get a little better about it and get a little more confidence about if she belongs because she does.”

The tone changed at practice Wednesday as the team practiced as a final 11 for the first time and began to focus on Friday’s season opener. The Mystics will host the New York Liberty, who have the second-best odds to win the championship after adding former MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones along with Courtney Vandersloot to a roster already containing Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Stefanie Dolson.

Atkins said she could feel things pick up on Wednesday.

“I would say we don’t have an identity, but there are some things that we’re going to be really good at, so it might turn into an identity,” Atkins said. “Obviously, we’re going to be a very good defensive team. … And our versatility. Different people bringing the ball up, anybody bringing the ball up. Being able to move in different types of actions.

“I would say versatility and defense. I can kind of see that right now, and pushing pace. But we don’t know until we know.”

