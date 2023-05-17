‘She’s got no fear’ as Dominion’s lacrosse goalie and editor-in-chief

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Almost nobody noticed Caelan Jones. The Dominion goalie had crept to the side, abandoning her usual position in front of the net. She had a feeling where the ball was going and wanted to get there first. Jones eventually went behind the cage entirely, pouncing to intercept an opposing player’s pass before it reached the intended target.

The risky play — which came during the Titans’ 2022 Virginia Class 4 state championship victory over Western Albemarle — is emblematic of the senior goalkeeper’s electric playstyle.

“I like to take risks because I like to see the reward at the end of it,” she said.

“I won’t forget Caelan, that’s for sure,” her coach, Diane Traynor, said. “She has brought some excitement to the goalie position that we never had before.”

Jones and the Titans are set to continue their title defense after closing out a 14-0 regular season with a win over Park View on Tuesday. The goalie, who’s looking for her third state title, views mistakes as growth opportunities in a mentality that frees her to take calculated chances in lacrosse and try new things in her prospective career as a journalist.

In just two seasons as a starter, Jones has won those two state titles, set a single-season program record by saving 58 percent of shots as a sophomore (at 65 percent, she is set to break it this year), earned first team all-state and second team All-Met honors and became the editor-in-chief of Dominion’s school newspaper — the DHS Press.

“Sometimes I get really bored in a game, and instead of just having the offense go and pass around, waiting for them to make the action and just reacting,” the Oregon signee said, “I choose to set the game, set the pace and make the play to stop them.”

Her mother, Maggie McLoughlin, explained Jones’s worldview succinctly: “She’s got no fear.”

Playing goalie requires fortitude because the position often leaves players physically bruised and battered.

“You’re putting yourself in front of a ball that could be going so fast that if it hit another girl in the field, they could be concussed or could get seriously injured,” Jones said, “and that’s your every day.”

McLoughlin initially hesitated at Jones playing goalie because of that physical toll. Jones was the first in the family to play lacrosse, and McLoughlin would hold her breath every time she’d fall backward after getting hit with a shot.

After one such occasion, when Jones was in elementary school, she looked up at her mom and waved to ease her concern.

Jones continued to grow at the position and quickly became one of the area’s best prospects — playing well enough that she spent time with Dominion’s winter indoor lacrosse team as an eighth grader.

Indoor “box” lacrosse doesn’t have draws after each goal, creating a fast-paced game that puts a lot of stress on the goalie. Jones took on those blows, many of which came from high school upperclassmen. She left games with welts across her arms and legs, but she impressed Traynor.

“She is really focused, she’s aggressive meaning she’s not afraid to come out of the goal,” the coach said. “... We were like ‘Wow, this is awesome.’ ”

Jones showed that same boldness when she took Dominion’s newspaper class sophomore year during virtual schooling.

Her house is near Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, where the former president often went to play. Jones would hear protestors and counter-protestors demonstrating back and forth while she did homework or attended class.

When her teacher, Mitchell Schwartz, brought up going to the golf course and writing a story on the protests, one of the newest reporters took on her first assignment.

“That was a highly charged time, where she was wearing a mask,” Schwartz said. “… And she was getting yelled at a bit from some of the pro-Trump side, and that’s difficult as a person, let alone as somebody who’s been saying, ‘Hey while you’re yelling at me, can I interview you?’ ”

Jones, who hadn’t had much in-person social interaction in the previous few months, went with a fellow reporter to conduct interviews in the tense arena for her first article with the paper.

“Talking to these strangers that necessarily do or don’t want to talk to me was definitely kind of scary,” Jones said, “but it was like fun to do it while it lasted.”

The moment was the first of many highlights for Jones at the school paper. She became one of its co-editors-in-chief as a junior and is now the sole editor.

She has expanded her skillset to include multimedia reporting as well, never afraid to try something new.

“That’s what sets her apart from a lot of student journalists is once they hit a wall, they just kind of throw their hands up,” Schwartz said. “... She says, ‘Okay, there’s a wall here, I’ll turn left or I’ll turn right and I’ll try to find an opening somewhere else.’ ”

Jones is looking to major in journalism and continue playing lacrosse at Oregon. But before that comes another run with a strong Titans squad trying to go on yet another deep postseason run — one in which Jones will continue playing fearlessly.

“When I trust myself and I know I can get it,” she said, “I take the risk.”

