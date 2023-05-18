McKinley Tech boys, Dunbar girls win DCIAA outdoor track and field titles

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association outdoor track and field championships ended a lot like the indoor meet — with McKinley Tech’s boys and Dunbar’s girls hoisting trophies. The major difference Thursday was the 70-degree weather at Spingarn-Phelps Stadium. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For McKinley, which repeated as outdoor champions after winning by less than 20 points a year ago, the title was even more impressive after the Trainers lost top hurdler Akeem Dyson to a broken leg a day earlier. The Trainers won with 185 points, well clear of runner-up Jackson-Reed (137) and third-place Banneker (119).

“Before the meet,” Coach Nathaniel Metts said, “I said: ‘Listen, we one man down. Somebody in his group [needs] to step up. Somebody step up and give us something special.’ And it was more than a few [that did that].”

The Trainers won three sprint events (the 100 meters, 200 and 400), the 110 and 300 hurdles and the triple jump and shot put.

McKinley also dominated the awards. Ayotunde Ejiko, who won gold in the 100 (11.02), 200 (a personal record 21.70) and 400 (another PR of 49.14), was named best track runner. Sophomore Khalil Brooks was recognized as the top field competitor, and Metts took home coach of the year honors.

“Everyone on the team played a crucial part in making this count,” Ejiko said. “From our throwers to our jumpers, sprinters and long distance, everyone got up. The goal was to win a championship, and we did.”

For Dunbar’s girls, the crown was a measure of redemption after they lost by 15 points at this meet last spring. The Crimson Tide won with 202 points. Jackson-Reed, the defending champion, was runner-up with 143, and School Without Walls took third (112).

“They were a little disappointed that we gave it away last year,” Coach Marvin Parker said. “So they came out hard and practiced hard this week. To send our senior class out with a great championship, I think everybody’s happy.”

Jackson-Reed sprinter Indie Wallace-Persaud, who captured the 100 (12.17) and 200 (24.84), claiming two PRs in the process, and Coach Tia Clemmons won all-conference awards. And School Without Walls sophomore Nadia Lytle was named outstanding field athlete after winning the shot put (36 feet 2.75 inches) and the discus. Her throw of 117-4 in the latter was not only a PR but also broke a 36-year-old meet record.

But with seven first-place finishes, not only did the Crimson Tide avenge last year’s defeat, but the seniors reveled in the warmth of a spring championship after two missed covid seasons and a stunning loss last May.

“This is my last year,” Anaya Lowder said. “It’s my last championship, city championship, with the group of people I started with. I’m glad we finished off strong.”

