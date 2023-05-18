This PGA looked ripe for world No. 1 Jon Rahm. Golf had other ideas.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Golf, that ghoul, decided Thursday it had about enough of Jon Rahm mastering it with such consistency and aplomb. It rose up and swatted even a man who practices a steadfast humility. It waited a while before it wreaked its wrath. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 6-over-par 76 it would inflict at Oak Hill Country Club seemed implausible at Rahm’s outset. The reigning Masters champion, four-time winner this gaudy, giddy season, and No. 1 player began the 105th PGA Championship at No. 10 by drilling it 301 yards onto the left edge of the fairway.

He struck the approach to 17 feet.

He made that.

He parred the next five.

What mastery and tranquility on a beautiful midday in Upstate New York. If you wanted to start wondering about the pursuit of an in-year Grand Slam, you’d be irrational — it’s golf, after all — but forgiven. “Obviously, the first ... six holes of the day, I played really good,” the latest great player from Spain said later. “Put myself in a good spot, and after that I found myself battling.”

A scorecard went from comely to grisly.

By the time it got filled in, it showed bogeys on Nos. 16, 17, 18, 2, 3 and 6, then a double bogey on No. 7. It seemed to howl, almost. The official description of Rahm’s shots groaned with terms such as “primary rough” and “greenside bunker.”

“The main thing on this course,” he said, “is hitting the fairway. If you put the ball in the fairway you can actually give yourself a lot of good chances.”

He found five of 14 fairways, and he missed three wee putts on the front nine, his second nine, until the player who had made the cuts in all 11 tournaments he’d played full-on — discounting The Players, when his stomach caused withdrawal after one round — primed for a fight on Friday to get over the cutline. It wouldn’t make any sense at all if it had not been golf.

“I think Arnie said it,” Rahm said Tuesday here in the cheery run-up, referring to Arnold Palmer. “The road to success is always under construction. It’s not a linear, constant path of improvement.”

“Golf is a weird animal,” surprise leader Bryson DeChambeau said moments later after his 66. “You can never fully have it, like Arnie said. You always think you have it one day and then it just leaves the next.”

It ran like a fiend even from Rahm. His drive on No. 16 went into the primary rough on the right. His drive on No. 17 mimicked that. His drive on No. 18 nestled into a fairway bunker on the right. His second shot on No. 2 went to the primary rough behind the green. The tee shot on par-3 No. 3 found a greenside bunker in the front, and the second shot on No. 6 found a greenside bunker on the right, and the drive on No. 7 found primary rough on the left before the second shot also found primary rough on the left.

It was what-in-the-world, compounded when he missed a five-foot par putt on No. 3, a four-foot birdie putt on No. 4 and a four-foot bogey putt on No. 7 to complete a dinner set of ughs. “I’m between three to five feet," he said of those putts even if the official statistics showed four-to-five for a mild emotional reprieve. “If I make those putts, I shoot 3-over, which is not the worst-case scenario.”

It happened in a tournament to which Rahm arrived saying Tuesday, “I’m confident. I feel good. I feel good. It’s been a great year. It’s been an amazing year. I’m just hoping to keep adding more to it." And it reflected something he said also Tuesday: “It would be ludicrous to think that you can always keep increasing your level of performance. That’s just impossible. There’s going to be downs . . . Even Tiger had downs.”

