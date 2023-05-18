The Mystics will have a true coach on the floor in Kristi Toliver

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Toliver was going through his normal routine about 30 years ago, re-watching an NBA game with his daughter in his lap. He served 15 years as an NBA referee and film work was a part of his duties. In this particular game, the Chicago Bulls were struggling when that curly-haired girl looked up with an observation — point guard B.J. Armstrong needed to get control of the team.

“That was the moment I knew something very, very special was in play,” George said.

That was far from the first time little Kristi impressed dad with her basketball knowledge, and he would be just the first of many to recognize it. Now Kristi Toliver is 36 and returning to her hometown area — where she won a national championship at Maryland and the second of a pair of WNBA titles — for a second stint with the Washington Mystics.

Not only is she back after two seasons in Los Angeles to help the Mystics return to the finals, Toliver has a side hustle as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks after beginning her coaching career with the Washington Wizards.

George, however, would push back at that being her first coaching job. He remembers getting ill en route to coach an AAU game when Kristi was around 14. Instead of canceling or recruiting another parent, George handed the clipboard to Kristi.

“That was her first win,” George said. “I had no question about her ability to know how to manage 36 minutes of basketball on the sideline. We were way past that point. And at that juncture we never talked about coaching.”

‘Cheat Code’

Those close to Toliver call her by her longtime nickname “Panda,” but she’s gotten a new one in her return to D.C. Several teammates have taken to calling her “Cheat Code” because having an extra coach on the floor gives the team an advantage.

“The focus of detail,” said Mystics center Amanda Zahui B., who played with Toliver in Los Angeles. “She will say or notice things that you’ve been doing your whole life, whether it’s good or bad. But she will notice it right away and then help you adjust. … I remember the first time we watched film together. I was like, see, you notice everything.”

Forward Elena Delle Donne added, “All the little things, she sees it before a lot of us do and you love to get the cheat sheet.”

The vision, the understanding of the game, all the traits that make a good coach are nothing new for Toliver. She acknowledges she’s always seen the game differently, and credits growing up with an NBA referee and those many hours sitting on his lap watching film. Add that to the massive amount of experience from playing at a national championship program at Maryland, 13 seasons and three all-star nods in the WNBA, and nearly a decade overseas.

“I see everything,” she said.

Particularly heady players are often called a coach on the floor, but there is a truth to it with Toliver. Whether on the bench or the court, she’s a leader who can help teammates with the minutiae of screens, spacing, driving to the basket and recognizing the right reads. That can be valuable when hearing the same message from a coach gets stale. Eric Thibault is in his first year as coach and was an assistant when Toliver was a starter on the 2019 title team, so he can trust her voice. But there’s a fine line that Toliver is aware of.

“I’m very conscious of it,” Toliver said. “I know part of my purpose here is to also allow the coaches to coach and use their voice, allow the players to use their voice. I don’t want to take away from where they are — their opinions, what they see, how they want to communicate with one another.

“Throughout the course of the year, I’ll be stepping in a little bit more, especially when we’re talking about detail-oriented things. … But I definitely don’t want to overstep on toes.”

Not about gender

Jason Kidd was constructing his coaching staff in 2021 when he got a recommendation from the Wizards — check out Toliver. The Mavericks coach had never spoken to her before reaching out but was extremely impressed during a video interview and thought she fit in well with the culture. The process was a normal one, simply looking for the best coach. This time, the coach just happened to be a woman.

“It wasn’t about gender,” Kidd said. “It wasn’t we needed to fill a box or anything. It was about getting the best coach for that position. It’s basketball. The game of basketball, it’s for everyone. And so there is no box, no hesitation, male or female.”

Kidd sounded similar to teammates when discussing Toliver’s basketball mind, but he mentioned other traits that make her a well-rounded coach — the way she connects to players, how she can relate to foreign players because she played overseas and understands the loneliness and language barriers. Toliver has also been both a star and a role player. Kidd, a Hall of Fame point guard, believes her leadership skills and understanding of the game have advanced because Toliver has spent a lifetime playing point guard herself.

There’s no doubt, Kidd said, that she will be a head coach. It just depends on where she wants to go — college, WNBA or NBA. George Toliver knew that when he returned from a West Coast trip and his daughter, who was around 12 or 13 at the time, had an entire breakdown of a Tennessee-Connecticut game laid out on the kitchen table.

Even though the gender conversation gets old, both Kidd and Toliver acknowledge the significance of her being one of five female assistant coaches active in the NBA.

“It’s something that has to continue to be spoken about because we haven’t reached the level of normalcy with women in these spaces, whether that’s corporate or athletically or down the line,” Toliver said. “Diversity should be spoken about, it should be celebrated, and it’s necessary in order to grow the game, whatever game it is.”

Home sweet home

Toliver is a self-described foodie and there’s nothing like being able to hit your hometown favorites. There’s comfort in being able to call former college teammate Crystal Langhorne to try out a new rooftop. Her beloved crab cakes are readily available and she’s around plenty of others who consider Old Bay a delicacy. Combine all of that with the fact the Mystics remain contenders for a championship with some of the best facilities in the league, and the decision to return in free agency was easy. Plus she brought along some Los Angeles friends in Brittney Sykes and Zahui B.

“When you’re talking about closing a chapter,” Toliver explained, “and you think about where I want the book to end? There’s no place like home. I don’t know if I can make it more simple than that.”

The talk of closing chapters was a bit of a surprise, and Toliver just pointed out that there’s more playing days behind her than in front of her. She labeled her return “full circle-ish” — coming back to the place she became a champion twice, became an all-star twice and first became a coach.

“It’s about enjoying the people that you’re around and winning championships,” Toliver said. “That’s what basketball is to me. So I thought this was a pretty good place where all those boxes were checked. I don’t bounce around. It’s not like here one day, Indiana the next year or Chicago.”

The only box left to check is one that started 30 years ago with the criticisms of a Bulls point guard. For that, she’ll be holding a clipboard instead of a ball.

