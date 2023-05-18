Nationals’ bats stay (mostly) quiet as Marlins complete series sweep

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — The Washington Nationals knew entering the season that their margin for error was small. Forty-four games into the campaign, it’s only grown more apparent. Each game of this three-game series in Miami was decided by two runs or less. And the Nationals found themselves on the wrong end of all three, with the Marlins completing the sweep by handing the Nationals a 5-3 loss Thursday at LoanDepot Park.

“Tough game,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “ … We just didn’t hit enough this series. I thought we pitched pretty good. Just the bats got cold on us, so we got to come back and start swinging the bats.”

The Nationals (18-26), as they have so many times this season, came to life in the late innings. Jeimer Candelario and Corey Dickerson both collected RBI hits in the eighth inning to trim Washington’s deficit to 4-3. Candelario stood at second base as the tying run when Keibert Ruiz chased a change-up on the first pitch of his at-bat and grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Early in the game, the Nationals limited their chases against Eury Pérez, one of the Marlins’ top prospects making his second career start. Pérez, 20, showed his talent Thursday but also a bit of wildness.

Advertisement

Still, though Pérez benefited from a few borderline called strikes, the Nationals were unable to get to him. A big missed chance came when CJ Abrams struck out with a pair of runners on in the second; Abrams finished the series 0 for 11 with eight strikeouts.

The Marlins (23-21) took an early lead when Trevor Williams allowed a second-inning home run to Bryan De La Cruz. Williams left a 1-2 fastball up and De La Cruz hammered it 402 feet to dead center. Williams then gave up an RBI single to Jean Segura in the third, followed by another to Xavier Edwards in the fourth and Miami led, 3-1.

Pérez tossed five innings, his lone mistake was Candelario’s home run in the fourth inning. Candelario was one of the few bright spots offensively for the Nationals in the series, going 8 for 11. His batting average jumped from .219 to .253 in the three-game set.

Advertisement

“Making good contact, trying to have good [at-bats],” Candelario said. “I want to be able to be in a good position to help my team win and I got to keep working really hard to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Candelario was one of three veterans signed this offseason to hit in the middle of Washington’s order, joining Dominic Smith and Dickerson. Candelario leads the team in doubles (12) and is tied for the lead in homers (5).

Mason Thompson allowed a run in the seventh before the Nationals cut the deficit to one in the eighth. But Candelario’s throwing error in the bottom of the eighth inning proved costly when De La Cruz reached first. Nick Fortes eventually drove him in with a two-out single off Erasmo Ramirez to give Miami a cushion. And once again, the small details seemed to come back to haunt the Nationals.

Advertisement

“We made a crucial error there late, could’ve kept the game closer within a run,” Martinez said. “Those little things seem to bite us a little bit. So we just got to play good clean baseball. We always talk about 27 outs, moving the baseball.”

Cade Cavalli to travel with team

Cade Cavalli strolled into the visitors locker room in Miami on Thursday afternoon ahead of the team’s season finale. Later on, he greeted teammates as they came in from the buses. Cavalli will travel with the team back to Washington for the team’s weekend series to check in with doctors. Then he’ll return to West Palm Beach to continue rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Cavalli is eight weeks removed from surgery. He’s no longer wearing a brace on his right arm, can straighten his arm and touch his right shoulder. Cavalli said the next step is to strengthen his forearm; his hand still feels tight and he doesn’t have full flexibility.

Advertisement

“Making [progress] with the range of motion and arm’s feeling really good,” Cavalli said. “Hitting every check mark that needs to be hit and we’re really happy with the progress. Being back here is amazing. As you guys can tell, I just feel like a new energy. I miss these guys a ton so it’s great to be able to be around them and watch them play some ball.”

Nationals to sign Reyes

The Nationals agreed to a minor league deal with Franmil Reyes on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the situation. Reyes has two opt-outs, on June 16 and July 1, according to another source familiar with the details of the contract.

Reyes started the season with the Kansas City Royals, where he hit .186 in 19 games before being designated for assignment May 8. Reyes has 108 career home runs. If he is eventually called up, Reyes could provide power to a lineup that has just 29 home runs — more than just one other team (Cleveland).

GiftOutline Gift Article