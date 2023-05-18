The NFL says owners will not vote next week on the Commanders sale

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NFL team owners will not vote on the prospective approval of Josh Harris’s $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder at their meeting next week, the league said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “There will be an update for the membership on the purchase and sale agreement that we saw last week, I guess it was Friday,” Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said in a video news conference. “There are not going to be any votes at this time. League staff and the finance committee will continue to review the details of the transaction, as they would in the normal course.”

The NFL finance committee has raised issues about the structure of Harris’s deal. The committee considers the deal to be well above the NFL’s $1.1 billion debt limit for a franchise purchase, one person familiar with its deliberations said this week. The Harris group believes that the deal is in compliance with all NFL ownership rules, people with knowledge of the sales process have said.

The deal is vetted by the eight-owner finance committee, which then makes a recommendation to the owners. The sale must be approved by a vote of at least 24 of the 32 owners; they generally follow the recommendation of the committee. The owners meet Monday and Tuesday in Minneapolis at their regularly scheduled quarterly meeting. The NFL did not provide a timetable Thursday for a possible ratification vote.

“The transaction was just submitted to the league,” Miller said. “The purchase and sale agreement was just agreed upon, I guess, Friday. So there’s work that goes into that. As I mentioned, staff is doing that work now [and will] present that to the finance committee in the normal course. And after that, there will be a vote, I would imagine, of the full membership. So [there’s] nothing special or out of the ordinary. [It’s an] ordinary process, as we would for any other transaction of its sort.”

The owners’ next scheduled meeting, after next week’s, is in October. The NFL could schedule a special meeting for the owners to vote on the Commanders sale, as it did last August when the owners approved Rob Walton’s $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos.

“I don’t really know how to compare it against other transactions,” Miller said. “But the process is the same. We have staff working on it. Any transaction like this is important. It deserves due process. We will certainly go through it and do it as expeditiously as we can. Since the parties have an agreement, that’s our responsibility. Our responsibility is to share it with the finance committee and for them to understand it before we go to the full membership.”

People familiar with the NFL’s inner workings and the views of the owners have said the owners would like to make the deal with Harris work to remove Snyder from the league’s ownership ranks with as little additional rancor as possible. But the finance committee must be convinced that the deal complies with the debt limit, they say, requiring further work with the Harris group on the structure. The then-tentative deal was submitted to the league for an informal review last month even before it became signed and exclusive last Friday.

The NFL also is in conversations with Snyder’s representatives, people familiar with those discussions have said, about issues related to indemnification and the league’s investigation of Snyder and the team being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White. The NFL reiterated Thursday that it will release the findings of White’s investigation publicly.

“Nothing has changed there,” Miller said. “Once she completes her review, we’ll release the findings of it, as we’ve said for some period of time. And [there’s] no other news to report there.”

