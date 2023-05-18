Nick Kyrgios to miss French Open with foot injury suffered during robbery

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open because of a foot injury sustained during an incident earlier this month when his car was stolen, according to multiple reports. Kyrgios, who missed the Australian Open after knee surgery earlier this year, has not competed in a tournament since October. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said in a statement that Kyrgios’s mother was held at gunpoint near his house during the incident earlier this month in Canberra, Australia’s capital city. The Wimbledon finalist injured himself during the “high-adrenaline rush of everything,” according to his agent, Daniel Horsfall (via Reuters). The suspect, who was arrested about half an hour after the incident began, was charged on May 2.

“During the incident on May 1, they had the armed robbery at the house. With all the stuff that was going on Nick lacerated the side of his left foot. We don’t know how,” Horsfall said. “Basically, it’s just set him back about two-and-a-half weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam.”

Kyrgios last competed in October, when he pulled out of his quarterfinal at the Japan Open because of a nagging knee injury from the previous month’s U.S. Open. He missed his home major, the Australian Open, in January to have surgery, and initial reports earlier this week suggested he would miss Roland Garros because of lingering concerns over his knee.

Horsfall on Thursday said Kyrgios will miss the tournament because of the recent foot injury, a laceration under the left side of his foot near his pinkie toe, which has limited his training on the court.

“He couldn’t slide, couldn’t get on court because every time he put a shoe on it moved and it would reopen,” Horsfall said.

“His knee, as far as we’re concerned, is actually in fantastic shape, the surgery went well.”

Kyrgios isn’t the only star set the miss the French Open, which runs May 28 through June 11.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he will not play in the second Grand Slam of the season because a hip injury he suffered during the Australian Open has not healed sufficiently. Nadal added that next year “probably is going to be” his last on the professional tennis tour.

