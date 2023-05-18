At the PGA Championship it’s, wait, is that Bryson DeChambeau?

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Not completely unlike zombies, golfers reappear from dormancy on occasion. Some can take two seconds to recognize. Others might take three seconds to recognize. The handsome zombie who suddenly led the 105th PGA Championship for much of Thursday apparently made his latest transformation by curbing inflammation, but Bryson DeChambeau’s opening 66 at Oak Hill counted as a revelation. This decade alone, he has gone from big guy to bigger guy to hulk, and from hulk back to big guy to healthy-looking, and from the PGA Tour to LIV, and now he has gone from gone to here.

Here in this case would be near the top of the first-round leader board, where he lurked all day until the more anonymous Eric Cole caught and surpassed him. Cole, 34, had played one previous major, the 2021 U.S. Open, but did not seem primed to echo his cut there when he birdied Nos. 12, 14, 15, 2, 3 and 4 here.

Cole finished 14 holes before the horn blew to suspend play because of darkness. DeChambeau will go into Friday as the clubhouse leader.

Nobody in athletic memory has explained his physical plights in such helpful detail as DeChambeau, and so he, still one month shy of 30, got going in a chipper news conference until you thought you had seen his MRIs. The 2020 U.S. Open champion with one unnoticed top-10 finish in his past 10 majors got the question because he looks like somebody people might see and say something like, That’s him?

He’s down from linebacker to 215, and he’s got details: “Well, a lot of diet changes and eating a lot going down from 5,000 calories to 2,900, whatever it is now. Carrie, my chef, she helps me out with that. But eating properly instead of eating stuff that inflames my body. I took a Zoomer peptide test, which essentially tells you what inflames your blood when you eat it. I was allergic to corn, wheat, gluten, dairy.

“Pretty much everything I liked, I couldn’t eat. I took that out. Started taking it out in August and over the course of time I’ve lost all this inflammation, lost a lot of fat and slimmed down like crazy. I lost 18 pounds in 24 days. It was crazy. It wasn’t fat. It was all water weight. You know how I looked before. I was not skinny.”

He retold of a vertigo-ish problem as well.

“Equilibrium was off,” he said. “Found out I have problems with my nose and got that fixed this offseason.”

He still drives it like a beast.

“The fast-twitch stuff is still there,” he said, soon explaining, “You see a lot of guys that are just lanky and they just hit it really far. It’s because they are fast-twitch.”

The drives have tended to stray more.

“Well, hitting the driver straight, finally,” he said. “That’s the most surprising part because I’m so used to hitting it everywhere. Look, it could happen tomorrow. I don’t think it will, but I feel really confident.”

The straightness helped him finish seventh last weekend at the LIV event in Oklahoma, his first top-10 finish in the entire history of the Saudi-backed tour, raising him to 28th in the standings of a less-pressured tour that plays 54-hole events without cuts. Six birdies and two bogeys later, he contends for real at a major for the first time since nine holes remained at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego, whereupon his back-nine, 8-over-par 44 hurled him from first to tied for 26th. He had gone dormant since.

“Golf, and life, always has a good way of kicking you on your you-know-what when you are on your high horse,” he said. “It’s nice to feel this today.”

He felt it by midafternoon on a Thursday that began with a frost advisory and a 110-minute delay, a fresh detail of the PGA’s move from August to May in 2019, even if most would deem it preferable to a tornado warning or a humidity assurance.

The frost defrosted toward impossibly pleasant weather as the ecosystem of a major tournament sprang to life. Grand old Oak Hill began its seventh try at this and its first since the 2013 PGA, with considerable renovations including the one at No. 15, the underrated art of pond removal. The sixth hole, a par-3 at the 1989 U.S. Open that staged four holes-in-one in one inconceivable Friday morning, is a par-4. The people flocked onto the East Course, and if you walked the undulations for three hours counting the Buffalo Bills caps, sweaters, sweater vests, ski hats, windbreakers, Josh Allen jerseys and folding-chair sleeves, you might have come up with 61. The canals looked chilly, the oaks looked stately, and the newfangled concessions such as the bourbon “Speakeasy” looked busy.

The day counted as pristine unless you count the early-evening peril of Tom Kim, the 20-year-old ranked No. 19 in the world, who ventured into something marshy and came out looking something-else muddy, eventually rinsing off in a creek. Kim shot a dour round (3 over when the horn blew), but he had company in that in Masters champion Jon Rahm (who shot 6-over-par 76), or four-time major winner Brooks Koepka (72 off “the worst I’ve hit it in a long time”), or four-time major winner Rory McIlroy (71 after a chip-in save from behind No. 2 he called “massive”).

For good vibes, here came the 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, whose 67 became his first-ever major round free of bogeys, and who said, “Golf course is in good shape, rough is healthy, feels like a major,” and also, “Today was probably the easiest conditions we’ll see all week with the golf course.” Here came the inexplicable story of Ryan Fox, the Kiwi who shot 68 after a spring of pneumonia, the birth of a second child, a lack of practice that owed to floods in Auckland, and an Auckland-to-Chicago flight.

Later came the 2020 Masters and 2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, another guy who has veered in from LIV, and the 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, still contending more than not at 42, and Cole, whose parents Laura Baugh and Bobby Cole both played professional golf.

You can almost see Canada from here, and Canadian Corey Conners shot 67 alongside Scheffler, and said of Oak Hill, “I think it stacks up with some of the toughest major-championship venues that I have ever played.” Quite a few have likened it to Winged Foot downstate, where DeChambeau routed that 2020 U.S. Open. “It is (similar), right,” he said, “but it is more nuance.”

He has battled himself, his busy brain and his golf swing, and then here he was again, in front of listeners, speaking of “a continual process of trying to figure out what’s going on because I haven’t felt like I have enough energy through the day. Halfway through the day I was crashing, and when I was hitting golf balls, I was like, I get lethargic.” He said, “I will say there have been times when it’s like, Man, I don’t know whether this is worth all of it. But again, like I said, you wake up the next day and like there’s that glimmer of hope and I want to go do it. It’s a bit of an addiction, I can tell you. But it’s just about giving yourself hope every single day.”

Then one day, you rise again from the mud.

