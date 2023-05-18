Rafael Nadal to skip French Open, says next year may be his last

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he will not play in the upcoming French Open, saying in a news conference that the hip injury he suffered during the Australian Open in January has not healed sufficiently, and adding that next year is likely to be his last on the professional tennis tour.

Nadal, who turns 37 on June 3, is a 14-time French Open champion and a statue of him stands outside Roland Garros, but his inability to play in his signature event is not an especially surprising development given his acknowledged struggle to return to form from the psoas muscle injury he suffered in January in Melbourne.

“The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked,” Nadal said at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain. “I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible.”

Nadal said he plans to take an indefinite period away from the practice courts and is uncertain how many more months his recovery will take. He said he is “just following my personal feelings, doing the right things for my body and for my personal happiness.”

Beyond that, “my goal and my ambition is to try to stop [practicing] to give myself an opportunity to enjoy the next year, probably my last year on the professional tour.”

This will be the first time since 2004 that the “King of Clay” will not play the French Open, although he withdrew early in the tournament in 2016 because of a broken wrist.

Last month, when he announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open, Nadal expressed disappointment that what he hoped would be a “six- to eight-week recovery period” from his hip injury was extending much longer.

“I can’t give deadlines, because if I knew I would tell you, but I don’t know,” Nadal said in Spanish in that April 20 announcement on social media. “This is how things are now.”

When the French Open begins its main draw play May 28, it will be more than four months since Nadal suffered his injury. He has fallen from the world’s top 10 for the first time since April 2005.

Nadal has not played since his second-round Australian Open loss to Mackenzie McDonald on Jan. 18, when he fell well short of defending his Australian Open title. He is tied with Novak Djokovic for the men’s record with 22 Grand Slam singles titles. His 14 French Open titles are a record, and he is the defending champion in Paris.

Injuries to Nadal’s knees, elbows, foot and wrist have taken their toll on the Spaniard, who turns 37 early next month. Roland Garros will be the ninth tournament he has missed in 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

