St. Albans boys, Sidwell Friends girls capture DCSAA tennis titles

As brothers Cameron and Cyrus Zia advanced through the bracket for the D.C. State Athletic Association tennis tournament, the prospect of a fraternal final went from distant possibility to looming reality by Thursday afternoon at Southeast Tennis and Learning Center. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The brothers from St. Albans made it through the semifinals, setting up the family showdown. There would be no leniency.

Cyrus, a Bulldogs sophomore, won a tense first set over his brother, a junior, and earned a key break in the second set to secure a 6-4, 6-3 win.

The only indication that they weren’t strangers on the court was when a stray spectator broke the silence and cheered during the last game. Cyrus yelled, “I’m sorry” across the court, disappointed that such a distraction could have impacted his brother’s final return to end the match on a sour note.

But with St. Albans (13-0) rolling to the team title, Cyrus and Cameron switched to the same side of the net for the doubles finals. They found success again, this time winning, 8-5, over Gonzaga’s Jack Sherner and Brendan Henneberry to secure the team sweep with 46 points, followed by Gonzaga (12-5) in second with 32.

The girls’ matches showcased a more diverse set of talent from different teams. While Sidwell Friends junior Clara Zou notched an early singles title against Maret’s Margaux Molyneux, 6-0, 6-1, Zou and sophomore doubles partner Daria Ghassemi were upset by an aggressive National Cathedral duo of junior Hayley Shay and sophomore Merve Uyumazturk.

“The first couple of games were figuring things out, figuring the other players out, how they work together, how they play doubles, what their strategies are,” Uyumazturk said. “It was one game that we broke one of their serves, and I think that’s what made it click for me, and I was like: ‘We can really do this. We can really win.’ ”

Shay and Uyumazturk’s 8-6 win secured 30 points for their team, tying them for second place with Maret. But the Eagles’ better finals performance broke that tie to win silver behind Sidwell’s 38 points thanks to Zou’s singles title and other early-round wins.

