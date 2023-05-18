Judge rules for Tiger Woods in dispute with his ex-girlfriend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But Elizabeth A. Metzger, a Martin County, Fla., Circuit Court judge, found in favor of Woods, staying Herman’s claims and compelling arbitration because she found them to have been “implausibly” pleaded. In her 11-page opinion, Metzger wrote that Herman’s accusations of sexual harassment were “vague and threadbare.”

“Herman has had the opportunity [to] provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so,” Metzger wrote.

The judge pointed out that Herman did not deny that her signature was on the NDA document or that the agreement requires confidential arbitration to resolve any dispute. Had Herman denied signing it, Metzger said she would have ordered a hearing on the matter. But Herman’s lawyer said Herman did not remember signing the document, and Metzger left the issue up to the arbitrator to determine.

Herman, 39, had sued Woods, 47, and the trust that owns the golf star’s $54 million Florida mansion, seeking $30 million from the trust amid allegations of sexual harassment. According to Forbes, Woods’s net worth is estimated to be over $1 billion.

Herman managed Woods’s restaurant before and during the first years of their romantic relationship. Her attorney argues that the NDA is unenforceable under a new federal law that says sexual abuse or sexual harassment void such agreements.

In a filing early this month, Herman’s lawyer wrote: “Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then — according to him — forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job. And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA.”

In court documents, Woods’s attorneys have called Herman a “jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate,” and Herman’s lawyer, in the early May filing, said Woods’s representatives were taking a position “from the classic playbook of powerful men accused of sexual harassment who respond by belittling and insulting their victims.”

In October 2022, the filing claimed, Woods told Herman they were going to the Bahamas, and she packed a small bag. But when they got to an airport where a private jet was waiting, according to Herman, Woods instead told her to speak with his attorney and left. Herman’s attorney claimed Woods’s attorney employed “brutish and high-pressure tactics” to try to get Herman to sign an additional NDA and arbitration agreement, but she refused.

Herman’s attorney argued that by breaking Herman’s tenancy agreement with Woods’s trust that owns the mansion where he and his children live, Woods “made the availability of her housing conditional on her having sexual relationship with a co-tenant” — which the attorney called sexual harassment.

In October, Herman sued the trust, alleging that she was unlawfully evicted from her home and that the trust’s “agents” had “misappropriated in excess of $40,000 in cash that belonged to her” while “making scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money.”

After Woods’s attorneys responded that she could not sue because of the terms of her NDA, Herman filed another lawsuit seeking to invalidate the agreement.

