Virginia’s lacrosse defense is stacked like an SEC football team

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Two years ago, after the Virginia men’s lacrosse team routed Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament, Hoyas Coach Kevin Warne compared facing the Cavaliers’ close defense to becoming prey in the movie “Jurassic Park.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Warne was referring primarily to 6-foot-7 Cole Kastner and 6-5 Cade Saustad, both of whom he likened to velociraptors because of their length and ability to render all but helpless far smaller attackmen with smothering physicality.

With the schools matched again in the same round of the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon in Albany, N.Y., Kastner, a junior, and Saustad, a redshirt senior, also are back eagerly anticipating the assignment of limiting a potent attack featuring Tewaaraton Award finalist Tucker Dordevic.

The second-seeded Cavaliers (12-3) are seeking a third trip to the Final Four in the last five years, all under Coach Lars Tiffany, and seventh over the last 16 seasons. Virginia’s most recent two appearances in the national semifinals yielded consecutive NCAA titles.

“I think we’ve come a long way,” Kastner said Tuesday. “It’s hard. Coach Tiffany runs an unbelievable defense, and it took me a long time to learn it my freshman year. I’m still learning it every day in all honesty, but I think now that we’re further along this season, everyone’s really coming together well, and we’re definitely figuring it out.”

The close defense had been somewhat in flux for the past month since senior starter Quentin Matsui hurt his foot April 15 during a 15-14 loss to Duke in Durham, N.C. Griffin Kology has been starting in place of Matsui, including last weekend’s 17-8 thumping of Richmond in the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament opener.

Kology, a 6-2 sophomore, transferred to Virginia from Richmond, where he was voted to the Southern Conference second team as well as to the all-freshman team. Among Kology’s highlights for the Spiders was helping to orchestrate a stunning 17-13 upset of visiting Virginia.

“You watch an SEC football game, and the running back goes down, at Alabama or Georgia the next guy in is actually better, faster. It’s like, ‘Whoa, where did this guy come from?’” Tiffany said. “Having Griffin Kology develop this season as he did throughout the spring, and then Q does get hurt, insert Griffin Kology, you don’t really miss a beat. It defines what we’re pursuing here.”

Kology’s arrival in Charlottesville was heralded all the more considering older brother Kyle was a starter on close defense for the Cavaliers’ national championship teams in 2019 and 2021. Underscoring Kyle Kology’s impact was Tiffany calling him the dean of the defense.

Matsui, meantime, rejoined the lineup last week and came off the bench to collect four groundballs, the second most for the Cavaliers against Richmond behind only faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla. At 6-0, Matsui is the shortest of the regular close defenders but more than compensates with precise timing and footwork on his slides.

“Those two were battling the whole season for that spot, and I think they’re both amazing players that do their job really well,” Saustad said. “I think Coach [Tiffany] did a good job throughout the whole season playing both, getting them game experience, especially for Griffin, who wasn’t at U-Va. last year. It’s really amazing having all these players on our team who can step in.”

It remains unclear whether Kology or Matsui will start against the Hoyas, but undoubtedly, according to Tiffany, both players are going to get ample opportunity to assist in taming an attack unit comprising accomplished graduate transfers, most notably Dordevic, who played four years at Syracuse.

Virginia’s close defenders are plenty familiar with Dordevic, whose 63 goals this year are a single-season record at Georgetown. In 2021 and 2022 the Cavaliers played Syracuse four times, all in the regular season.

Last week, in a 19-17 victory over Yale, Dordevic scored six goals, including five in the first half, to extend the program-record winning streak to 13 gams in a row.

The Cavaliers also have extensive experience in defending Hoyas attackman Jacob Kelly, a transfer from ACC rival North Carolina. Kelly is one of three former Tar Heels players, including midfielder Nicky Solomon, who transferred to Georgetown this season.

The third member of the starting attack is Brian Minicus, who played four years at Colgate. Minicus scored a goal late in the fourth quarter against Yale last weekend that put the Hoyas ahead to stay, securing a rematch from 2021 when the Cavaliers defeated Georgetown, 14-3, to advance to the Final Four.

“I look back to my notes from two years ago against Georgetown, and while there are a few similarities, the defensive slide schemes, some of the clearing, a lot of key components are different,” Tiffany said. “Kevin Warne and his staff have done a fantastic job with the transfer portal, bringing in superb firepower at both ends of the field, but certainly offensively, so we’ve got our hands full.”

