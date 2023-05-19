Caleb Williams, Heisman winner and possible top pick, returns to Gonzaga

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

According to Gonzaga College High football coach Randy Trivers, Caleb Williams left a legacy that will never truly fade away. Even if Williams never returned to the Bulldogs’ campus in Northwest Washington, Trivers implied, his impact still would be immeasurable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Williams, the 2022 Heisman trophy winner, 2021 graduate of Gonzaga and 2018 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, is the sort of hero who returns. On Friday afternoon, having traveled to his alma mater’s gymnasium for a pep rally in his honor, the University of Southern California quarterback spoke, and the Gonzaga faithful hung on every syllable.

Williams, who many expect to go No. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft, is used to the attention. But Friday, he was back at home. He was Gonzaga’s superstar. On Friday, to his surprise, the school retired his No. 18 jersey.

“This is the greatest institution known to man,” Williams said midway through his speech to a crowd of Gonzaga students and faculty. “Whether it’s the brotherhood we talk about, the togetherness ... I will forever love this institution.”

Williams, whose Heisman came in a season in which he threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns and led his team to an 11-3 record, returned to D.C. this week to promote the East Coast launch of the Caleb Cares Foundation, which he launched to promote mental health awareness and prevent bullying. With a fundraiser later Friday night and a first pitch to throw at Nationals Park on Saturday, Williams first recaptured the attention of Gonzaga.

“Today was special just in the sense of — this is kind of where a lot of my dreams and goals festered and started to become reality,” Williams said after the speech. “A lot of it started here with this brotherhood, this community and this bond that I built with the brotherhood at Gonzaga.”

With the gaze of hundreds on him, Williams looked right at home. When he jogged in, he tapped the roof of the door frame. Opting for comfort, he wore sweatpants and a T-shirt. When offered a choice between the glass podium onstage and the floor that left just several yards between him and the students, he opted for the floor, a decision that enticed a baritone roar from the Gonzaga students who wore purple shirts with his name and number on the back.

On the field, just a few years earlier, Williams thrust himself into program history. As a sophomore, Williams snapped Gonzaga’s 16-year WCAC championship drought, leading the Eagles to the championship on a last-second Hail Mary to cap a 20-point comeback. By the end of his high school career, he was one of the top recruits in the nation; he committed to Oklahoma before following Coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

In his Heisman speech in December, Williams thanked his brotherhood at Gonzaga and praised Trivers. On Friday, after watching a video montage of Williams’s high school and college highlights set to the theme from Superman, Trivers had the chance to respond.

“It means everything [to have him back],” Trivers said. “Not everybody can be the Heisman Trophy winner, but the qualities we talk about … the athletes that make their team, family, community better — our community can rally around those things. This is a person who is a part of this community forever. He’s a Gonzaga man.”

Williams, for all of his on-field accolades, echoed his coach’s sentiment.

“When I go places, always want to leave a footprint, and not only just a footprint but a positive and motivational kind of footprint,” Williams said. “Like, ‘This is possible, this is feasible, this can happen to me.’ All you have to do is work hard and set your mind to something and you can go get it.”

Toward the end of the rally, at the behest of his coach, Williams recreated the championship-winning Hail Mary with receiver John Marshall, who now plays at Navy. At the rally’s close, before the rush for photos, interviews and signatures began, the students gathered in a semicircle and collectively recreated the Heisman pose.

“This was really cool,” Williams said. “Hopefully I can keep placing my footprint wherever I go.”

