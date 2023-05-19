Getting benched was just a plot twist for Hoyas’ goalie Danny Hincks

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A lacrosse field might not be the most likely place to find literary inspiration. The season Georgetown goalie Danny Hincks is experiencing might be an exception. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The graduate student’s spring has paralleled the Hoyas’: Great optimism, a rocky start to the year and then flourishing in a second act that has the program on the cusp of its first trip to the NCAA tournament semifinals since 1999.

“At some point if I ever write a book — I’m not sure I know how to — but if I ever do, the way Danny has handled being demoted, I’m literally going to write ‘That’s exactly what you need to do,’” Georgetown Coach Kevin Warne said. “He’s been a tremendous teammate.”

Hincks will again be in cage when the seventh-seeded Hoyas (13-3) meet second-seeded Virginia (12-3) Saturday in a quarterfinal in Albany, N.Y. It is the teams’ second quarterfinal meeting in three seasons.

Advertisement

The former Dartmouth goalie wasn’t around for the Hoyas’ 14-3 loss to the Cavaliers in 2021. He was stuck in pandemic purgatory like everyone else in the Ivy League that season, and the Big Green played just one game and one scrimmage. However, the Ivy stuck with its rule limiting players to four years of eligibility, meaning Hincks needed to find another school to play his covid-era bonus season this year.

Enter Georgetown, which was the first program to contact him when he entered his name into the transfer portal. The Hoyas had a pressing need, too; first team all-American goalie Owen McElroy graduated after last season.

Hincks was part of a five-player haul of graduate transfers and he immediately stood out — and not just because a late growth spurt shot him up to 6-foot-5, an unusually large height for a goalie.

Advertisement

“He came in with an open mind and loving his new teammates, which I think was a really good sign for us because you never know how a guy who spent four years at a different program is going to act in a new locker room,” senior defenseman James Donaldson said.

Hincks started 28 games at Dartmouth, and his experience helped him earn the nod to begin the season over Michael Scharfenberger. Then the Hoyas lost their opener at Johns Hopkins. A 9-7 loss at home a week later to Penn ensued, followed by a 15-8 drubbing against Notre Dame.

Suddenly a squad almost universally viewed as a top-five team in the preseason was 0-for-February, and the search for ways to tweak things was on. With Hincks’s save rate hovering around 50 percent, one solution was to turn to Scharfenberger.

The sophomore stepped in just as Georgetown began what has become a school-record 13-game winning streak. That sent Hincks to the sideline, and he felt there was only one choice he could make.

Advertisement

He talked to Scharfenberger, making clear his biggest priority was to win. And Warne said Hincks remained upbeat in weekly meetings with the team’s seniors and graduate students.

“The team was so great having us five grad transfers in that I felt like the only right thing to do was to give my best effort every day, to give back to them and uphold my end of the bargain,” Hincks said.

Part of that deal centered on not grumbling. Another part was remaining competitive just in case his turn came again. Scharfenberger would start the next seven games, but was pulled after three quarters on April 8 against Providence and again in the middle of the third quarter at Marquette.

Hincks entered both times, first solidifying a victory over the Friars and then a week later helped the Hoyas survive the trip to Milwaukee in an overtime victory.

Advertisement

“To his credit, he never expressed that disappointment vocally to us,” Donaldson said. “Obviously, anyone who’s starting at any position and losing that, it’s tough and hard to handle, but he never expressed that to us. He just never let off the gas, and when the opportunity presented itself, he jumped on it.”

Georgetown had a quick turnaround heading into its next game. Warne and assistant coach David Shriver talked extensively the day after the Marquette victory about what to do about the goalies. Two days later, Hincks started and played more than three quarters of a 23-7 rout of Loyola.

The Hoyas would yield less than 10 goals in three of their next four games, including a 14-5 defeat of Denver in the Big East title game, as Hincks stabilized the back end of an improving defense. But his way of handling things didn’t change much.

“He brought the same energy,” Warne said. “Danny is very emotionless, and I think that’s a good thing as a goalie. He is literally just levelheaded the entire time.”

Advertisement

There is one big difference for Hincks at this point in the year: His last lacrosse games in May came during his high school career. Now, after a spring of yo-yoing out of the Hoyas’ lineup and back into it, he has a chance to play on the final weekend of the season.

Think of that as just one more plot twist for Warne to toss into his book, if he ever gets around to it.

“Especially with how we started out, 0-3, getting to a position like this and having an opportunity to play a great team like Virginia to get to Memorial Day weekend is all we can ask for,” Hincks said.

GiftOutline Gift Article