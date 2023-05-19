Football mourns Jim Brown, one of the NFL’s greatest players

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL paid tribute to one of its greatest players and most towering figures Friday, as league leaders and fellow Hall of Famers expressed their admiration for former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown after his wife announced he’d died Thursday night in Los Angeles at age 87. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement. “During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived.”

Brown was named to the NFL’s 100th anniversary all-time team in 2019. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

“When Jim Brown’s name was announced in a room, other Hall of Famers stood and applauded him,” Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame’s president, said in a statement. “His persona has stood the test of time — a fearless and dominant football player. Jim will always be remembered as one of pro football’s greatest individuals. … The Hall of Fame will honor his legacy for years to come.”

The flag at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will be flown at half-staff in Brown’s honor, according to the Hall.

“There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field,” fellow Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett wrote on Twitter. “Rest easy, my brother.”

Another all-time great at the position, Barry Sanders, wrote on Twitter: “You can’t underestimate the impact Jim Brown had on the NFL. He will be greatly missed. Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure. Our thoughts [and] prayers are with the Brown Family [and] Browns fans at this time.”

“To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Brown’s wife, Monique, wrote on Instagram. “To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Brown was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player three times. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine NFL seasons and held 15 league records, according to the Hall of Fame, when he retired in 1966 at 30.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote Friday on Twitter that Brown was “THE greatest ever.”

The Browns wrote in a statement that it is “impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.



One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Brown was a prominent actor and social activist after leaving football.

“Jim’s presence, his ability to relate to all people, to guide people, to have leadership and perspective on so many things in life is really incredible,” New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, who formerly coached the Browns, told ESPN in an interview last year. “I would kind of put him in a class by himself there.”

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor wrote Friday on Twitter: “It was an honor to meet and speak with [Brown] over the years. His comments regarding my career are the only forms of validation that ever really mattered to me. [No.] 32 is THE GREATEST to EVER TOTE THE [football]: Rest in Heaven JB!”

