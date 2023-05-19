Choppy ice, tired legs and pizza: A look at the NHL’s longest games

3 Flyers 2, Penguins 1 (5 OT)

2000 Eastern Conference semifinals

The longest modern-day NHL game (92:01) — which took place two days after a single-overtime Game 3 — ended in the fifth extra period when Philadelphia’s Keith Primeau lumbered up the ice, cut inside to shake Pittsburgh defenseman Darius Kasparaitis and put one past Penguins goalie Ron Tugnutt on the short side.

Flyers center Daymond Langkow nearly ended the game just 31 seconds into the first overtime, but his shot hit the crossbar. As the overtimes piled up, things started to get a little desperate as the players tried to keep up their energy between periods.

“Usually on the road the team orders pizza for the locker room,” Primeau said. “There’s pizza for the guys, power gels, power bars, they were really popular. The trunk of those was gone, the pizza was gone. Trainers are going up to concession stands to see if there’s anything there. [The] coaches’ popcorn was eaten.”

